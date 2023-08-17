What's new

Global investors dump Chinese securities as state support hopes fade

Global investors dump Chinese securities as state support hopes fade

Reversal of flows reflects crumbling confidence in promises made by party leaders
Exclusive: China's major state banks sell dollars for yuan in London, NY hours - sources

China's major state-owned banks were seen busy selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets this week, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in an attempt to arrest the yuan's rapid losses.
dirty commie shill response: foreign investment bad, dollar bad, yuan will be reserve currency this year

Xi Jinping speech calling for patience released amid China’s economic gloom

Party mouthpiece highlights president’s address to top cadres in February, hours after more weak economic data was published.
Calling the policy the essence of Chinese modernisation, Xi condemned Western modernisation, saying it maximised the interests of capitalists and was characterised by “wars, slavery, colonisation and exploitation”.
“At a time when an economic crisis is looming, the party wants to paint a rosy picture … to ensure people that the goals Xi has set are realistic and that China’s path is unique and better than the West’s,” he said.
Stocks are artificial ponzi schemes, real estate is most tangible investment…oh wait!!
 
Skull and Bones said:
Stocks are artificial ponzi schemes, real estate is most tangible investment…oh wait!!
“A super big population can provide sufficient manpower and a super big domestic market, but it also brings about a series of difficulties and challenges,” Xi told his new team in February.
“It is quite a challenge just to make sure 1.4 billion people are fed. Then there are problems such as employment, [wealth] distribution, education, healthcare, housing, elderly care and childcare. They are all not easy to resolve and they all involve an astronomical number of people.”
Lol now he saying its just too hard, dont blame me
 
I don't understand the fixation to be below 8. Is it some superstition? They were above 8 for many years without any ill effects.
 
Skull and Bones said:
Xi needs more iron fist control over its imbecile population who refuses to go to work.
time to send officials to peoples homes to make sure people making kids too

epebble said:
I don't understand the fixation to be below 8. Is it some superstition? They were above 8 for many years without any ill effects.
exchange rate stability is crucial for import/export business planning
 

