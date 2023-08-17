CIA Mole
Global investors dump Chinese securities as state support hopes fade
Reversal of flows reflects crumbling confidence in promises made by party leaders
on.ft.com
Exclusive: China's major state banks sell dollars for yuan in London, NY hours - sources
China's major state-owned banks were seen busy selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets this week, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in an attempt to arrest the yuan's rapid losses.
www.reuters.com
dirty commie shill response: foreign investment bad, dollar bad, yuan will be reserve currency this year
Xi Jinping speech calling for patience released amid China’s economic gloom
Party mouthpiece highlights president’s address to top cadres in February, hours after more weak economic data was published.
amp.scmp.com
Calling the policy the essence of Chinese modernisation, Xi condemned Western modernisation, saying it maximised the interests of capitalists and was characterised by “wars, slavery, colonisation and exploitation”.
“At a time when an economic crisis is looming, the party wants to paint a rosy picture … to ensure people that the goals Xi has set are realistic and that China’s path is unique and better than the West’s,” he said.
