Give Agricultural Land to Poor

GIVE AGRICULTURE LAND TO THE POOR



The total rural land in Pakistani Government possession is estimated to be about one crore acres. With the Corporate Farming initiative for Foreign and Local businesses on 40 lac acres and 10 lac acres recently given to the Army in the Punjab province, that leaves about 50 lac acres of land in government control.



It is an established Islamic Economics principle that anyone who encircles common state land and cultivates it, becomes its owner and if he leaves it fallow for three years then it is reverted.



So, following this principle, the government should allocate 5 to 10 acres of land to rural youth and landless farmers. In this way, the total agricultural yield of the country would increase and jobless youth coming to cities from villages will stop thus reducing the burden on the mega cities. The youth would also become self sufficient. The country would become a food exporter in a few years.