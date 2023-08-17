Girls dance on 14 August on Army House?

Still better than to attack churches, attack on ahmadis, and fighting each other .
Secularism is the only way to move forward. I don't think Hafiz Munir arranged mujra parties because Hafiz Munir is more tilted towards Islamic parties like tehreek Labaik, JI, JUI, Lashkar. By nature general Munir is Hafiz.
I Think some other individual arranged mujra party.
But we need secular leader
