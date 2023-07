I’m sorry @beijingwalker but I saw also the opposite on french TV too (I don’t remember where exactly but it was in a ouighours area) . I agree that french are opposed to China as they are US’ ally and therefore were doing their own propaganda, but sometimes I have feelings that there should be something fishy on both sides as I saw several of the videos you posted here.I know China has supported and still is supporting Pakistan and as a Pakistani I’m very thankful about that. But yes I know also that supporting Pakistan is in China’s own interests too.Now where is the truth ? Surely somewhere in the middle of both sides’ propaganda...show us a single mosque where older, youngers and more youngers people could be seen, show some video with Quranic schools where people are learning Islam etc. All my doubt will be cleared.Thanks.