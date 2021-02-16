What's new

Gilgit Baltistan Tourism

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,026
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Welcome to Gilgit-Baltistan


Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is a very sparsely populated high-mountain area in the north of Pakistan. Its natural environment is usually described with superlatives – the longest glaciers outside of the polar region, home of the world’s second highest peak (K2) and four more eight-thousanders. GB is largely a high-mountain desert; geologically, it spreads over three high mountain systems: Himalaya, Karakoram and Hindukush. The society of GB is diverse in terms of language, religion and ethnicity.



The GB has very much to offer in four seasons with highest plateaus including Deosai, cultural sites including Altit and Baltit forts in Hunza, Shigar Fort and Khaplu Fort in Baltistan, Waterfalls of Skardu region, ancient rock art carvings and inscriptions along KKH in District Diamer, lush green meadows and lakes in district Ghizer and Astore, Rakaposhi, Diran Peak and Hopper glacier in Nagar, rich culture, dry fruits and hospitality of Hunza that attract tourists to Gilgit-Baltistan.



 
1613506720942.png





1613506754481.png





1613506777965.png




1613506839715.png
 
Temperature Has Reached -9°C.
Time for Swimming Competition!
Hunza

Pamir Times


Swiminng.jpg



Over 40 swimmers from different parts of Hunza and Gilgit participated in the annual winter competition in freezing water.
 
Ten Places To Visit In Gilgit Baltistan Before You Die

1613508833804.png



There are very few places in the world that offer an out-of-the-world experience. You feel like you have stepped into paradise the moment you get there. Such places have everything to engage your senses in every way.

Gilgit Baltistan is one such place that remains untouched and unblemished. No words can portray the virgin beauty of Gilgit Baltistan. This one of a kind place is known for its diversity in topography. It encompasses different types of landscapes, right from the mountains, valleys, and plateaus to the cold desert regions. This lush land overflows with vibrant colours of various seasons.

The year-round pleasant weather, rich culture, delectable cuisine and hospitable people of Gilgit are a few of the many reasons why you should book your next holiday to Gilgit Baltistan. We have listed the top 10 places that you can visit on your next trip to Gilgit Baltistan, just so that you will not miss any of the best this incredible land has to offer.


1. Khaplu Valley

Khaplu Valley is known as the most romantic honeymoon destination in Gilgit Baltistan. Khaplu is located at the heart of the district of Ghanche. It is a beautiful landscape with high hillocks, fresh blue lakes, and milky white waterfalls.

The road to Khaplu is flanked by tall poplar trees that are lined in a great symmetry on either side, offering a breathtaking view to the travellers. The valley is surrounded by high mountain peaks, which makes it an ideal destination for mountaineers and trekkers. A majestic view of the Karakoram Mountains, heritage hotels and buildings make it a great honeymoon destination.


2. Hushe Valley

Hushe Valley is one of the famous places in Gilgit that is well-known among tourists. The valley is located in the Ghanche district and is renowned for exceptional mountains and granite towers.

The Charkusa valley in Hushe is famous for trekking and this astounding landscape is called a paradise for mountaineers.


3. Hunza Valley

The specialty of Hunza Valley is its own people. They are a bunch of happy, healthy tribe, full of life. They are very hospitable to tourists from around the world. The average life expectancy of the Hunza people is 120 years.

The secret to their healthy long life is their organic, wholesome diet. Their food habits are exceptional to an extent that there is no such thing as cancer in Hunza. They eat fresh apricots rich in anticancer properties, breathe the mountainous air. They look youthful and energetic and they hardly ever get sick. You should definitely try spending time at their village to relish some great chapshoro and apricot juice.


4. Phandar Valley

Phandar Valley is located 60 km from the valley of Gupis in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is a stunning valley with breathtaking views of Gilgit Baltistan. The Phandar Valley offers mindboggling views of lush forests on either side of the long roads. Fall in love with extraordinary sceneries of snow-capped mountains and crystal clear lakes. Make sure Phandar Valley is in your travel itinerary, the next time you plan to visit Gilgit-Baltistan.


5. Naltar Valley

1613508729812.png


Naltar Valley is located 40 km from Gilgit. It is the most beautiful valley with rich pine forests. The valley is dotted with majestic alpine trees that reflect the colours of nature in different seasons.
The flowers, wildlife, lakes and cloud-kissed mountains add to the extraordinary beauty of the Naltar Valley. The valley is famous for skiing activities during the winter. The valley comes to new life in the summer and spring season with the breathtaking colours of flowers and trees.


6. Fairy Meadows

Fairy Meadow is a magical land found at the base of Nanga Parbat. It is the ideal place to visit, relax and stay away from the tiring urban life. Though it is quite challenging to hike for about three to four hours to reach Fairy Meadows,

it is worth the effort as your pain is nothing compared to the opportunity you get to explore the rich beauty of this lush green silent meadow. Go camping on the lap of Fairy Meadows with the Nanga Parbat for a picturesque backdrop.


7. Deosai National Park

The Deosai National Park is called the Ghbiarsa, which means the summer’s place by the people of Gilgit Baltistan as it is accessible only during the summer. A major portion of the park is located in the Skardu district. This park is home to the endangered Himalayan Brown Bear. The most popular route to reach the Deosai National Park is via Satpara.


8. Satpara Lake

1613508636828.png



Satpara or Sadpara Lake is a stunning natural lake situated about 9km north of Skardu. It is located at an altitude of 8645 feet and it can be reached after a brief drive of about 20 minutes from Skardu. Satpara Lake is a unique lake and is the most popular lakes visited by tourists from around the world.


9. Katpana Desert

The Katpana Desert is a cold desert located within the suburbs of Skardu. It is the world’s highest desert. The sand dunes of the Katpana desert are a surprise in itself. The constant blowing of the sturdy winds causes the sand dunes to shift surprisingly quicker. This desert is a unique attraction that is located at an unimaginable altitude.

Skardu is located at an altitude of 7,303 feet and it is enclosed by the greyish-brown mountains. The Katpana desert decorates the suburbs of Skardu, standing as one of the most stunning attractions in Northern Pakistan. This spectacular desert has gained significance for its mesmerising cold nights and sand dunes that shift at the pace of desert nomads.


10. K2 Base Camp

K2, also known as Mount Godwin Austen is the second highest peak in the world. It is situated in the Karakoram Range in Concordia. It is one of the most stunning destinations in the world that you should definitely visit on your trip to Gilgit Baltistan. Concordia is a breathtaking place that is popularly referred as the Throne Room of The Mountain Gods. K2 is a dream destination for trekkers and mountaineers who visit this awesome wonder every year.

This stunning location has been a famous spot in many adventurous movies and documentaries.


Author : Madhumitha is a content writer and copywriter who specializes in guestwriting, blogging and technical writing.
Click to expand...
 
DC3 Dakota flying over the lower Himalaya.
The Dakotas were the principal source of supplies for the people of Gilgit Baltistan. There was no proper road in the Northern Areas to connect with the rest of Pakistan۔
Date: 1948.


1613520478065.png
 
1613522657517.png




Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Skardu.
Date: 1965.
.

1613522826127.png



The Polo players in old days in Gilgit. Polo is the ancient game of this region.
 
panoramic view of Indus River Skardu - Gilgit Baltistan

Picture Taken By Imtiaz Hussain @ ig: emtiaazhussain_



1613835708821.png
 
Handarap Valley, District Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan,



1614733931749.png
 
Bulghar Daghoni is situated at the bank of Shiyok river which is a tributary of the Indus River.
From here a way to Thalay leads which is a village in Ghanche, Gilgit Baltistan.

Credits: @BakhatNasr



1615297856251.png





1615297878359.png





1615297900207.png
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
Gilgit-Baltistan Govt Cars To Bear “Purchased By Public Fund”
Replies
0
Views
157
HAIDER
HAIDER
Kuru
Twitter “Gives” Gilgit Baltistan To India, Triggering A Virtual Crisis In Pakistan
2
Replies
18
Views
682
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
Neelo
Results of the Gilgit Baltistan Astore By-Election being withheld
2 3
Replies
40
Views
778
Neelo
Neelo
ghazi52
In Gilgit-Baltistan, climate change is changing how people dream
Replies
2
Views
194
ghazi52
ghazi52
Maula Jatt
Two female Pakistani mountain climbers make history by summiting Nepal’s Mount Lhotse
Replies
4
Views
157
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom