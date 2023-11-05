What's new

Gigantic Kuffar festival in Saudi Arabia.....while Gaza is being destroyed!!!

Riyadh Season 2023 | Riyadh Season Opening Ceremony | Shakira Ronaldo Salman Khan and Mike Tyson​




Just look at this huuuuuuuuge Kuffar event with the Kuffar sport called "boxing" and these Kuffar singers....and this huuuuuuuuge amount of Saudis participating voluntarily in this Kuffar event.....all while Gaza is leveled to the ground!!!!

I mean seriously, this is the biggest middle finger that any people could give to Palestinians...."We don't give a shit about you being wiped out"

I have to admit, I'm starting to have some sympathy for Saudis....because I feel exactly the same about Palescumians.... :enjoy: :enjoy:
 
1. What makes a sport halal?
2. Ki kare sahab? Stop all activity cuz of the war?
 
Sick people, instead of days of mourning for the tens of thousands of dead and 30 thousand injured and thousands dead under the rubble they are enjoying themselves, how callous can these people get?
 
cloud4000 said:
All Arab governments hate the Palestinians. They are nothing but trouble.
I really love it when people want to blame only Arab governments....it's not the Saudi government, it is the Saudi people!!!
The Saudi government is not forcing the people to participate in this Kuffar stuff, they do it voluntarily....and the fate of Palescumians is totally irrelevant to them!!!
 
People talk about grand islamic caliphate but has anyone heard of maslows hierarchy of needs and circles of care (paraphrasing). People care about their 1. relatives 2. local community 3. ethnic group 4. country and 5. larger world society that shares similar values. If muslims are stuck at 3 and only caring about local issues and poverty/sorting things out in their own country, 5 being way down the list of the larger islamic global society is not going to interest them at all.
 
Grow up, Did Germany condemn Isreal about gaze genocide ? if you have to much pain for gaza cancel your nationality come back to iran.
Those pakistani who can only condmen and show solidirty with people of gaza, they should start soliderty with people of pakistan of are victim of injustice and human right.
 

