GHQ Puppet Justice Qazi Faez Isa Thinks Voting Is “Not A Fundamental Right”.

The tattay chuk campaign on full swing right now in the liberal and elitist circles of Pakistan is so funny to see, especially on Twitter.

He had his wife stand with him, woman registrar, bla bla bla, maverick..

The only thing that matters is how well he upholds he rule of law in his judiciary, and prevents the likes of ADSJ Dilawar making sham judgements, getting people (not only the PTI women, but everyone) justice, and making sure police doesn't have the ability to just pick up anyone even after 12 bails.

Jab Bajwa aya tha tab bhi yehi sab log tattay chuk rahay thay us kay, Bajwa doctrine and he was like the second coming of Alexander the Great.

We are such a pathetic group of short sighted, selfish people.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Voting is not an absolute fundamental right.

Voting rights of traitors and convicted terrorists could be revoked or suspended.
When the definition of traitor and terrorist is properly defined by the state, then come have a discussion.

Back in the gutter you go.
 
Hopeless situation literally. The way constitution and most basic human rights are suspended by Asim Munir, the murder of Arshad, abduction of other journos, abduction and torture of countless people, holding & dragging elderly, children, women. The way they are holding up IK, SMQ, Pervez Illahi without any grounds, kidnapping them from one bogus case to another, suspension of elections, forging president signatures and what not. In such conditions any person with any morality would not have even taken the seat of CJ when there is absolutely no regard of law. This Fraud Issa has audacity to talk about law or even fundamental rights in a country where corrupts are being rewarded and honest ones are being punished and a common citizen has ZERO value. Whole psycho & criminal bunch is in power. COAS, isi head, CJ.
 
this is quite strange if true
because until quite recently, he and his wife were both victims of the agriculture department
 
Neelo said:
When the definition of traitor and terrorist is properly defined by the state, then come have a discussion.

Back in the gutter you go.
Voting rights of the people who planned, financed, instigated and participated in the 9th May 2023 terror activities against the state of Pakistan should be revoked.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Voting is not an absolute fundamental right.

Voting rights of traitors and convicted terrorists could be revoked or suspended.
Why is that you have NEVER said anything EVER that is in Pakistan's benefit. Calling friends of Pakistan as enemies. Calling enemies as friends. Why don't you reveal your true identity. Your futile attempts won't change anyone mind. Your disguise has never worked and will not work.
 
CivilianSupremacy said:
Why is that you have NEVER said anything EVER that is in Pakistan's benefit. Calling friends of Pakistan as enemies. Calling enemies as friends. Why don't you reveal your true identity. Your futile attempts won't change anyone mind. Your disguise has never worked and will not work.
In my book, PTI will always remain an anti-Pakistani terror organization that is in bed with Taliban and India.

I can stand inefficiency and corruption but never traitors and backstabbers like PTI.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Voting rights of the people who planned, financed, instigated and participated in the 9th May 2023 terror activities against the state of Pakistan should be revoked.
9th May Protestors were real heroes. Though the ones who did arson was wrong but nobody was hurt (no army or police was killed) That means protestors were unarmed. How come it was terrorism? Real terrorism was murdering 25 unarmed citizens of Pakistan. The ones who ordered to shoot on unarmed citizens deserve capital punishment. They already have had done enough crimes against Pakistan. Treachery by doing regime change operation on foreign power interests. 10 years later or 50 years later whenever Pakistan will be freed and gets a govt truly represented by people than from Arshad shareef to 25 unarmed shaheeds of 9th May will be given Nishan-e-haiders or equivalent level awards. The ones who stood for Pakistan and not for the boots slavery. Country is far bigger than few individuals in Army.


For these boot lickers the heroic act of 9th May is terrorism but for following they will come up with million excuses:

Let's see what real terrorism looks like:

1971 (Gen Yahya's epic massacre / op search light killing citizens and eventualling surrendering against enemy)

1960s- Army goons Labeling patriotic Pakistanis as traitors (like sister of Founder of nation Fatima Jinnah) - Same thing you boot lickers doing today.

Americans butchered 28 Pakistani soldiers in Salala and you didn't respond?

Musharraf sold innocent Pakistanis for 5K USD thats not treachery ?

Musharraf's Kargil humiliation (abandoing Pak army jawans and later denied taking their bodies).

For 20 years being bombed by Americans drones and now when one man with integrity Imran khan put a stop on that than you do regime change.

India made a fool out of ISI by doing attacks on Mehran and Kamra base and taking out billion dollars worth equipment, force multipliers ones bought specifically for the india. who's gonna put Isi accountable ?

above all putting Pakistan under dark marshal law regimes for half of its time. Today its also 100% a marshal law. Some COAS dictator comes and starts killing own people - yahya, other come and builds 1000s of jihadi factories for his own pathetic ideaolgy. Then another one comes with modern views and start killing the very ones which the previous guy had created.

Then another terrorism is your vast empires, real estate, agriculture land, massive villas. You already took away all from the nation and your lavishness and materialistic mindset still needs more. That's not all terrorism and 9th May protestors were terrorism ? Wow!
 
He holds world record of being appointed directly as Cheap Justice of High Court. That's enough to understand this joker and kangroo courts of Faujistan.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
In my book, PTI will always remain an anti-Pakistani terror organization that is in bed with Taliban and India.

I can stand inefficiency and corruption but never traitors and backstabbers like PTI.
Traitors are your beloved ganja behkari aka Nawaz Sharif and Zardari aka Mr 10% not IK and PTI

And do tell me what's backstabbing PTI did???
 
Neelo said:
Yes….he actually said this.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703293045783896243

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703295115823808531
Well, he is speaking as a jurist. Anybody can read the Constitution and confirm what he said.

If that is surprising, rest assured, voting is not a fundamental right of Americans either. U.S. Constitution enumerates the Rights (Bill of Rights, Amendments 1 - 10), and only those are Rights. Others are just laws and traditions.
 

