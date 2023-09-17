GHQ Puppet Justice Qazi Faez Isa Thinks Voting Is “Not A Fundamental Right”.

Neelo
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 1,669
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
Yes….he actually said this.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
We are such a pathetic group of short sighted, selfish people.
Voting is not an absolute fundamental right.
Voting rights of traitors and convicted terrorists could be revoked or suspended.
When the definition of traitor and terrorist is properly defined by the state, then come have a discussion.
Back in the gutter you go.
Why is that you have NEVER said anything EVER that is in Pakistan's benefit. Calling friends of Pakistan as enemies. Calling enemies as friends. Why don't you reveal your true identity. Your futile attempts won't change anyone mind. Your disguise has never worked and will not work.Voting is not an absolute fundamental right.
Voting rights of traitors and convicted terrorists could be revoked or suspended.
Why is that you have NEVER said anything EVER that is in Pakistan's benefit. Calling friends of Pakistan as enemies. Calling enemies as friends. Why don't you reveal your true identity. Your futile attempts won't change anyone mind. Your disguise has never worked and will not work.
9th May Protestors were real heroes. Though the ones who did arson was wrong but nobody was hurt (no army or police was killed) That means protestors were unarmed. How come it was terrorism? Real terrorism was murdering 25 unarmed citizens of Pakistan. The ones who ordered to shoot on unarmed citizens deserve capital punishment. They already have had done enough crimes against Pakistan. Treachery by doing regime change operation on foreign power interests. 10 years later or 50 years later whenever Pakistan will be freed and gets a govt truly represented by people than from Arshad shareef to 25 unarmed shaheeds of 9th May will be given Nishan-e-haiders or equivalent level awards. The ones who stood for Pakistan and not for the boots slavery. Country is far bigger than few individuals in Army.Voting rights of the people who planned, financed, instigated and participated in the 9th May 2023 terror activities against the state of Pakistan should be revoked.
Traitors are your beloved ganja behkari aka Nawaz Sharif and Zardari aka Mr 10% not IK and PTIIn my book, PTI will always remain an anti-Pakistani terror organization that is in bed with Taliban and India.
I can stand inefficiency and corruption but never traitors and backstabbers like PTI.
Well, he is speaking as a jurist. Anybody can read the Constitution and confirm what he said.