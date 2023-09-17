GHQ Puppet Justice Qazi Faez Isa Thinks Voting Is “Not A Fundamental Right”.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said: Voting rights of the people who planned, financed, instigated and participated in the 9th May 2023 terror activities against the state of Pakistan should be revoked. Click to expand...

9th May Protestors were real heroes. Though the ones who did arson was wrong but nobody was hurt (no army or police was killed) That means protestors were unarmed. How come it was terrorism? Real terrorism was murdering 25 unarmed citizens of Pakistan. The ones who ordered to shoot on unarmed citizens deserve capital punishment. They already have had done enough crimes against Pakistan. Treachery by doing regime change operation on foreign power interests. 10 years later or 50 years later whenever Pakistan will be freed and gets a govt truly represented by people than from Arshad shareef to 25 unarmed shaheeds of 9th May will be given Nishan-e-haiders or equivalent level awards. The ones who stood for Pakistan and not for the boots slavery. Country is far bigger than few individuals in Army.For these boot lickers the heroic act of 9th May is terrorism but for following they will come up with million excuses:1971 (Gen Yahya's epic massacre / op search light killing citizens and eventualling surrendering against enemy)1960s- Army goons Labeling patriotic Pakistanis as traitors (like sister of Founder of nation Fatima Jinnah) - Same thing you boot lickers doing today.Americans butchered 28 Pakistani soldiers in Salala and you didn't respond?Musharraf sold innocent Pakistanis for 5K USD thats not treachery ?Musharraf's Kargil humiliation (abandoing Pak army jawans and later denied taking their bodies).For 20 years being bombed by Americans drones and now when one man with integrity Imran khan put a stop on that than you do regime change.India made a fool out of ISI by doing attacks on Mehran and Kamra base and taking out billion dollars worth equipment, force multipliers ones bought specifically for the india. who's gonna put Isi accountable ?above all putting Pakistan under dark marshal law regimes for half of its time. Today its also 100% a marshal law. Some COAS dictator comes and starts killing own people - yahya, other come and builds 1000s of jihadi factories for his own pathetic ideaolgy. Then another one comes with modern views and start killing the very ones which the previous guy had created.Then another terrorism is your vast empires, real estate, agriculture land, massive villas. You already took away all from the nation and your lavishness and materialistic mindset still needs more. That's not all terrorism and 9th May protestors were terrorism ? Wow!