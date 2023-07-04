What's new

D

Germany approves 5.22 billion euros in arms sales in H1 2023​



ByThe Rio Times
July 4, 2023
In the first half of 2023, the German government authorized armament and military equipment sales totaling 5.22 billion euros, surpassing the 4.16 billion euros authorized in the same period the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy.
Ukraine emerged as the primary destination for authorized exports, accounting for 1.65 billion euros, followed by Hungary with 1.031 billion euros and the United States with 276,914 euros, as per the Ministry’s statement.
Around 90% of the total sales were to NATO allies, the European Union, and other partners like Ukraine and South Korea.
Germany approves 5.22 billion euros in arms sales in H1 2023. (Photo Internet reproduction)
The remaining portion was designated as exports to third parties, including Kosovo and the UN mission in Iraq.
State Secretary Sven Giegold emphasized that the approval values reflect Germany’s ongoing support for Ukraine in its self-defense against Russia’s unlawful aggression.
He further highlighted that human rights considerations in recipient countries are central to the Federal Government’s arms export policy.
In 2022, Germany authorized armament exports valued at 8.36 billion euros, of which 3.96 billion euros were allocated to weapons of war and 4.4 billion euros to other categories of military equipment, based on provisional data from the Ministry of Economics.
Ukraine was the primary recipient, with 2.24 billion euros in authorizations.
