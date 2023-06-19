What's new

GEO Pushing ISPR Propaganda Equating May 09 to 9/11

A fact: sanctity of a soldier's house no more than sanity of house of any other citizen of Pakistan.

If house of army general is burnt, demand those 200 people to pay for it. And Pakistan Army should also pay for the houses it demolished in their vengeful actions against people of Pakistan. Equality means everyone's equal.

Army is not sacred, army generals are servants of People of Pakistan－like people working in Post Office, WAPDA and WASA. But Army personals (whoever they are) who have hijacked the state are actually worse than government servants, as they for their selfish reasons are destroying OUR Pakistan.

No f! you don't own it. No f! you are not its guardians either. Dogs are more loyal to this land than hypocrites in uniforms.
 
Fabricated incident of 9th May is the only hope Pakistan Army has against People of Pakistan. And media houses who feed on Army's dog food will speak their language. What's the surprise here?

But its actually funny that Army imagines that people are buying this propaganda. LOL. They're miserable and pitiful as they think they're wearing cloths.

the-emperors-new-clothes.png
 
I think the whole world needs to acknoledge what happened on May 9th, this is like the holocaust #neverforget
 
Do these morons even know what they think about 911?


It’s worth mentioning that @MurtazaViews works for @geonews_urdu which in 2006 released the Urdu version of the documentary “Loose Change”….which terms 9/11 as an inside job.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670698989333762053


400 Pakistanis drowned at sea, and the military junta still crying over a building after a month.
In europ I want to file case againt them as they become reason to kill Pakistanies. I need details of their offices in europ
 
I think the whole world needs to acknoledge what happened on May 9th, this is like the holocaust #neverforget
I mentioned in another thread.

The 9-May narrative is quite unorganic and cannot be sustained. Its already being usurped by ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ during post April ‘22 times.
 
May 9th is a play out of the American Capitol Riots. Exact same playbook except the people failed to believe it.

Asim Whiskey is trying too hard and each time he tries, he just digs himself a deeper hole.

This isn’t sustainable.
 
2 din pehle 300 Pakistani mara hai mulk say bhagtay huay, un routes say jahan say FC rishwat leti hai aur FIA khud involved hai.

GHQ par attack hua tha. Kamra par, Karachi par, parade lane par.

Peshawar police mosque main 100 banda shaheed hua tha.

APS attack main 150 bachay shaheed huay thay.

Marriott the same with 200 I believe.

You lost half the country. You got caught with OBL. You lost a former prime minister to a suicide attack.

Magr in kanjaron ka 9/11 us ghar ka jalna hai jahan beth kar Corps Commander rishwat ki deals karta tha? Tum fauj main rehte huay jo beghairtian kartay ho, us say shaheedon ki behurmati nhn hoti?

Shameless.
 
When the lives of ordinary Pakistanis are valued less than the extravagant residences of a select few corps commanders, it becomes evident where the priorities of these esteemed individuals lie. Tragically, people are being unjustly killed for various reasons, including the heartbreaking massacre of schoolchildren. However, it seems that such incidents are not given the same level of significance as other events, such as the deliberate burning of a house, which, in my opinion, appears to be a premeditated scheme similar to the events of 9/11.
It's a relief that they aren't comparing it to Karbala; otherwise, they would have organized processions on the 8th and 9th of May. If it were up to them, their next statement would probably be "9 May is much more significant than Karbala."
no offense to any Shia brother its just my thought, dont take it the wrong way.
 
Do these morons even know what they think about 911?


It’s worth mentioning that @MurtazaViews works for @geonews_urdu which in 2006 released the Urdu version of the documentary “Loose Change”….which terms 9/11 as an inside job.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670698989333762053


400 Pakistanis drowned at sea, and the military junta still crying over a building after a month.
Even that a building they took over illegally which should have been national heritage..
 
Do these morons even know what they think about 911?


It’s worth mentioning that @MurtazaViews works for @geonews_urdu which in 2006 released the Urdu version of the documentary “Loose Change”….which terms 9/11 as an inside job.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670698989333762053


400 Pakistanis drowned at sea, and the military junta still crying over a building after a month.
hahaha, low life scums or establishment.. these jarnails are scums of the earth
 
bohut hi insecure loag hain yeh...jitni koshish kerlein kyoee sympathy hi nhi fauj ky saath if you ask 'aam' admi
 

