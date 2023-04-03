General Mahmud Ahmed, Carlyle Group & 9/11 - the ISI+CIA coverup

The Morning of 9/11 On the morning of 911, General Mahmud Ahmed, then serving as Director of ISI, was in Washington DC. We talked to him to find out what really transpired that morning.

9/11 in Islamabad: The First 72 Hours - War on the Rocks It was a typical late summer day at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad — oppressively hot when the sun was out with a twinge of cool air in the evening that

Michael Meacher: The Pakistan connection Michael Meacher: There is evidence of foreign intelligence backing for the 9/11 hijackers. Why is the US government so keen to cover it up?

General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washingtonof 9/11. What was he doing there?Documentary: Fabled Enemies by Jason BermasOmar Sheikh was the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that Ahmed has never been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?Sheikh was arrested by police on 12 February 2002, in Lahore, in connection with the Pearl kidnapping and was sentenced to death on 15 July 2002 by a special judge of an anti terrorism court for murdering Pearl. His complicity in the murder and the reasons behind it are in dispute.Ahmed, the paymaster for at least one of the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre 9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.Interesting reads:by Zafar BangashBy Hassan AbbasBy David O. SmithBy Michael MeacherNote:For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!