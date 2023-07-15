What's new

General Faisal Naseer is a dirty harry , He has Lisence to Kill : Imran khan

Why there can't be peaceful protests at Cantonments, BTW cantonments are a British Raj legacy, a kind of divide between slaves(awam) and masters, rulers and people ruled. Pakistan should do away with cantonment areas just as India is doing.

Saw a plan for a huge cantonment area at Gwadar, adjacent to the airport.


India decides to do away with its cantonment areas

India has decided to turn its 62 military cantonments into purely civilian areas, citing decolonisation - and modernisation - motives.Observers can’t help but notice a stark difference from
Cantonments in India: All cantonments to be disbanded, will be made military stations | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: The Union government has kicked off a plan to abolish the 62 cantonments around the country as "archaic colonial legacies", with the notifi.
Govt to dissolve all 62 cantonments in the country. How civilians will benefit?

There were 56 cantonments at the time of Independence and six more were notified after 1947. The last Cantonment to be notified was Ajmer in 1962.
This man wants to get in power at any cost, otherwise he will provoke people for a civil war.

“A fascist is one whose lust for power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends.”

— Henry Wallace
 
Fate of bajwa and dirty harry is written on the wall , they both will be hanged for selling the country and attempt of murdering dozens of pak civilians including arshad sharif.
 
Establishment’s prostitutes can continue to support the tyrant establishment.
Just know one day they won’t need you anymore and replace you with a better prostitute. That day you’ll catch a bullet in your head by you lovely establishment and if your lucky they might post you as “shaheed” a few days later and say you “bravely caught terrorists” before you got put 6 feet under.

Faujeet prostitutes have the shortest expiry date. Continue bending over and taking those back shots at your own discretion.
 
Sadly they have complete hold on our country, their future on the bases on probability is secured. The country is at their mercy and I have no doubt they have a nasty plan for it.
 
They will have very very difficult time after their retirements. Mark my words this generation will not forget. They will hunt them in their graves
 
In Pakistan, every major political party and its leader wants to get into power with the establishment's support. If they didn't get the support, they started crying against the establishment. Imran Khan is the same as others, and he has enjoyed the same facilitation for a few years, but time never remains the same. This time he is on the other side, and he has only one complaint about why the establishment is not supporting him.
 
Nah, Bajwa retried, where is the hard time for him? This generation is SM generation, they might be active on SM, but otherwise they are incapable of any real change.

Ik doesn't need establishment, and this is why establishment is afraid of election. It is a clear win for IK. The only thing he needs from establishment, aka Napak army, is to let there be free and fair election, which they will not allow because Pakistan is now an occupied country.
 

