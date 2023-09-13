Gen Munir meets Erdoğan

Gen Munir calls for 'enhancing' defence collaboration with Turkey During official trip, army chief calls on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, foreign and defence ministers, military commanders

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Asim Munir called for “enhancing” defence collaboration and training cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the chief of army staff (COAS) laid emphasis on the enhancement of defence ties during his meetings with the top Turkish leadership on an official trip to Turkey.The visit is part of the high-level mutual visits by both the brotherly countries to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties.During the visit, Gen Munir called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, foreign and defence ministers, commander of Turkish general staff and commanders of Turkish land and air forces.As per the ISPR, Gen Munir appreciated the Turkish military’s efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region and also praised the standards of operational readiness of Turkish armed forces.“Turkish leaders acknowledged the efforts extended by Pakistan Army Engineers who worked along the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) teams during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Turkey in February this year,” the ISPR added.The army chief also visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara to pay homage to the leader and laid a floral wreath in his honour.Later he visited the Turkish land forces headquarters, where on his arrival Gen Munir was presented with a guard of honour.The army chief was conferred with the Legion of Merit by the Turkish Defence Minister and Commander Turkish Land Forces in recognition of his services towards promoting defence relations between the two countries.“Pakistan and Turkey have strong brotherly relations which have always stood the test of time. The Pakistan Army is always willing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains. Pakistan has always stood with their Turkish brothers in times of calamity and moments of triumph and shall continue to strengthen the fraternal ties between the two nations,” the army chief highlighted.