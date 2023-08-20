What's new

Gen. Hafiz Asim Munir! Please bring about Islamic System of Khilafat!

Gen. Hafiz Asim Munir! Please bring about Islamic System of Khilafat!



Since Pakistan was created or maybe for this reason it was created to perform American Slavery for the last 75 years. Now when America has got India to do its bidding we have started China’s slavery. But even that is not enough for the opulent lifestyle of the rulers that we are now finding investors from UAE and Saudi Arabia to buy our national assets.

All those experiments which have failed for the last 75 years are being repeated in a new paradigm and it is being observed even now that the present experiments will fail too.

Instead of repeating our mistakes again and again why don’t we bring about the Islamic System of Khilafat and unite Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia, Turkey and Arabia through it in the form of a Confederation just like the European Union (EU). First make the Confederation and then convert it into a full-fledged Khilafat over time.

Capitalism has failed repeatedly in Pakistan since the last 75 years. Socialism experiment brought about by Bhutto also failed miserably and derailed the economy. These two systems have failed in other countries as well and have not delivered humanity from hunger and poverty.

Islamic Economic System is much better than Capitalism and Socialism and solves the problems of the poor without crucifying the rich. We have seen its example in Islamic history when during Khilfat when there were Zakat distributors but there was no one to receive Zakat. The closest model of Islamic economy system can be seen in Norway and Sweden where a mix of Capitalism and Socialism is present and the poor are happy.

When we create a Confederation then we will get unlimited resources in the form of oil, gas, minerals, agricultural goods and we will not need World Bank, IMF, America or China.

For this purpose, we can strengthen OIC or ECO and also do a joint defense pact. The Atomic power of Pakistan will ensure that all member states are protected from threats.

The main demand of Pakistan Army has been to increase its budget. When ten or twenty countries combine then the budget will be increased automatically but then they will have to fight too.

The system of Khilafat was started by the Sahaba RA of Hazrat Mohammad SAW and was ruling successfully over a huge area in Arabia, Asia and Africa until 1924. Pakistan has got the capability to lead the Muslim Ummah now. When we can ourself become the leaders of this region then why we should we do slavery of America and China. We can form alliances with World Powers but should not do slavery.

Both the Islamic Block with its resources and Islamic Economic Model with its just distribution will improve the economy of the region.

General sb! Why look for outside imported systems when the Quran is all written in your heart!



 
Pakistan jab se bana hai ya jis maqsad ke liye banaya gya hy uss mein pichatar saal se Amrica ki ghulami ho rahi hy. Ab jab Amrica ko India mil gya hy to hum ne China ki Ghulami shuru kar di hay. Lekin uss se bhi guzara nahi huwa to Gulf aur Arab investors ko dhoondh rahe hain.

Yaani jo tajarbaat pichatar saal se fail ho rahe hain, unhi ko aik nae andaaz se dohraya jaa raha hai. Aur abhi se nazar aana shuru ho gya hai ke mojooda tajarbaat bhi fail ho jaen ge.

Iss sab ke bajae kyon na hum apna Islami Nizam le kar aaen jo ke Khilafat ka hai aur uss ke zariye Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey aur Central Asia, Arabia ka confederation banaeen jo European Union ki tarz par ho.

Capitalism yahan pichatar saal se musalsal fail ho rahi hai aur Socialism bhi Bhutto ne try kar ke failure hi ka result nikala. Yeh dono nizaam dunya ke doosre mumalik main bhi fail ho chuke hain.

Islamic economic system inn donon nizamoon se bohat behtar hy aur gharib ke masail ka hal paesh karta hay aur mazi main hum dekh chuke hain ke zakaat taqseem karne wale to thy lekin zakaat lene wala mojood na tha. Iss ka model Norway, Sweden main dekha ja sakta hy jahan par capitalism aur socialism ka mix nizam hy.

Jab hum aik confederation bana lein ge to hamare paas la mehdud wasail aa jaen ge aur humain IMF, World Bank America aur China ki zaroorat nahi pare gi.

Iss maqsad ke liye hum OIC ya koi aur regional cooperation organization ko strengthen kar ke kar sakte hain aur Joint Defence Pact bhi kar sakte hain.

Pakistani fauj ki aik hi demand hy ke iss ka budget barhaya jae. Jab das, bees mumalik mil jaen gay to budget automatically barh jae ga.

Khilafat ka nizam Hazrat Mohammad SAW ke Sahaba ne shuru kiya tha aur 1924 tak kamyaabi ke sath chalta raha. Pakistan main iss ko lead karne ki salahiyat maujood hy. Jab hum khud baray khittay kay hukmuran ban sakte hain to America aur China ki ghulami karne ki kya zaroorat hy.
Either write in English or in Proper Urdu - Stop using Khsura Style
 
پھر لونڈے بازی بھی آ جائے گی

mufti.jpg
 
For the Muslim Ummah

1692543923613.png

Hafiz Aladeen
 
We need secular leader. Secularism is the only way to move forward . And we need to remove blasphemy laws, and remove article 62/63 A/B both because it is impractical .
Humanity should be above than anything.
 

