Gen. Hafiz Asim Munir! Please bring about Islamic System of Khilafat!​

Since Pakistan was created or maybe for this reason it was created to perform American Slavery for the last 75 years. Now when America has got India to do its bidding we have started China’s slavery. But even that is not enough for the opulent lifestyle of the rulers that we are now finding investors from UAE and Saudi Arabia to buy our national assets.All those experiments which have failed for the last 75 years are being repeated in a new paradigm and it is being observed even now that the present experiments will fail too.Instead of repeating our mistakes again and again why don’t we bring about the Islamic System of Khilafat and unite Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia, Turkey and Arabia through it in the form of a Confederation just like the European Union (EU). First make the Confederation and then convert it into a full-fledged Khilafat over time.Capitalism has failed repeatedly in Pakistan since the last 75 years. Socialism experiment brought about by Bhutto also failed miserably and derailed the economy. These two systems have failed in other countries as well and have not delivered humanity from hunger and poverty.Islamic Economic System is much better than Capitalism and Socialism and solves the problems of the poor without crucifying the rich. We have seen its example in Islamic history when during Khilfat when there were Zakat distributors but there was no one to receive Zakat. The closest model of Islamic economy system can be seen in Norway and Sweden where a mix of Capitalism and Socialism is present and the poor are happy.When we create a Confederation then we will get unlimited resources in the form of oil, gas, minerals, agricultural goods and we will not need World Bank, IMF, America or China.For this purpose, we can strengthen OIC or ECO and also do a joint defense pact. The Atomic power of Pakistan will ensure that all member states are protected from threats.The main demand of Pakistan Army has been to increase its budget. When ten or twenty countries combine then the budget will be increased automatically but then they will have to fight too.The system of Khilafat was started by the Sahaba RA of Hazrat Mohammad SAW and was ruling successfully over a huge area in Arabia, Asia and Africa until 1924. Pakistan has got the capability to lead the Muslim Ummah now. When we can ourself become the leaders of this region then why we should we do slavery of America and China. We can form alliances with World Powers but should not do slavery.Both the Islamic Block with its resources and Islamic Economic Model with its just distribution will improve the economy of the region.General sb! Why look for outside imported systems when the Quran is all written in your heart!