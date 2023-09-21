Gem from PML

What's new

The sole power project that is criticized by everyone in the country as a prime case of corruption and foolish energy decisions, is propped up by N league on it's official twitter handle as an achievement of N league.


In logon ki aqal waqayi gitton main hai.

Is say behtar Twitter ki management Hafeez Malik ko day dain, he can run it better than the current moron.

Phir in ko apni rally bhi cancel nhn karni paray gi :P
 

