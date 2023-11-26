What's new

Geert Wilders wants Turks out of his Country

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728491308698701894

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728513109021901306

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728381870088327608

Ethnic groups in the Netherlands: Dutch 75.4%, EU (excluding Dutch) 6.4%, Turkish 2.4%, Moroccan 2.4%, Surinamese 2.1%, Indonesian 2%, other 9.3% (2021 est.)

Turks, Muslims worried after Wilders’ victory in Netherlands

Far-right politician Geert Wilders’ unprecedented victory in the Dutch general elections ignited concerns among Muslims and people of migrant background,...
1701037036421.png

Far-right politician Geert Wilders’ unprecedented victory in the Dutch general elections ignited concerns among Muslims and people of migrant background, including Turks in the Netherlands.


Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beat all predictions on Wednesday night by winning 37 seats out of 150 in the Dutch parliament, well ahead of a Labour/Green combination and the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservatives.


Muhsin Köktaş, head of the Contact Body for Muslims and Government (CMO) association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Wilders has highlighted that mosques, Islamic schools and the Quran do not belong to the Netherlands, and his victory was a major disappointment for Muslims. “It is worrying for the future of Muslims,” Köktaş said. “The Netherlands will not be livable for Muslims if Wilders implements his agenda and his views are accepted by his coalition partners,” he said. Köktaş noted that Wilders’ election promises were against the law. “He might not be able to carry out his promises but Wilders and far-right parties will do everything to make life hell for Muslims. They cannot ban everything, but they may enforce strict rules,” he said.

Throughout his political career, Wilders emphasized his opposition to Turks and Islam, claiming the Netherlands was under an “Islam threat." Wilders has long been an advocate of opposition to Türkiye’s European Union membership. He urged the EU not to admit Türkiye because of “its backwards Muslim culture.” He was the author of several anti-Turkish, anti-Muslim articles and was behind an Islamophobic documentary.



After the 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Wilders openly expressed his regret that the coup failed. He also called upon Türkiye’s expulsion from NATO. After the 2023 elections in Türkiye where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won another term, Wilders undemocratically threatened Turks in the Netherlands who voted for Erdoğan and called for them to leave the country.

Kenan Aslan, an official from the southern Netherlands branch of the Islamic Society National View, an organization founded by the Turkish community, said they are worried due to Wilders’ discriminating remarks against foreigners and Muslims. “The Dutch Constitution safeguards the rights of religious communities, but he may try to amend it. It is difficult, but he will try,” he said.

The Dutch Turkish Federation Chair Murat Gedik said rising voter support for Wilders also encourages other far-right organizations. He noted that Wilders wanted to ban dual citizenship and restrain migration. “This and his anti-Muslim stand found support among voters,” he said. “His election exerts a psychological pressure on Muslims, Turks, foreigners. We will see people of these backgrounds be more alienated, isolated. Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) will face more pressure. They have that rhetoric that (the ex-pat Turkish community) is ‘the long arm of Ankara’ and we will see this rhetoric more and more,” he said.

The result is sending shockwaves through Europe, where extremist nationalist ideology is putting pressure on democracies that now face the possibility of having to deal with the first far-right prime minister of the Netherlands.



Muslims make up around 5% of the Dutch population of almost 18 million people.

"It was a blow I have to process," Abessamad Taheri, a 45-year-old community worker in the multiethnic Schilderswijk neighborhood in The Hague told Reuters.

Mehdi Koç, a 41-year-old insulation installer, said he was shocked by the swing to the PVV, while Taheri said the vote sent different messages to Muslims, although the overwhelming emotion was disappointment.

"In part, the message is that many people are xenophobic and don't want foreigners or Muslims. But another message is that people are very disappointed in the 13 years of Rutte," he said.

However, Taheri, a member of the Labour Party, said he could not really separate that from all the "nasty things" Wilders had said about banning headscarves and closing mosques.

After his surprise win, Wilders said he wanted to be prime minister for "all Dutch people," but that appeared to do little to assuage concerns about what he might do later.

Some in the Netherlands think that the Dutch system of coalition government means Wilders will have to compromise on his most radical views, as political analysts also predict.

"He will not make the laws alone (other parties) will join and they have to cooperate," Kemal Yıldız, 54, said. "It will be fine," Yıldız added.



Honestly I am glad that the White Europeans are finally embracing their real self's, this is who they are... racists and Islamophobes, and they are finally coming out in open, and their people are finally dropping the fake " Liberal " and " Equality " masks.
 
PakistaniandProud said:
In the video he says, "You are no European (to the Turks) you will never be". I wonder how much of an outcry and identity crisis there is going on amongst the secular European loving and Islam disliking Turks right now. I've seen a few on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727582928966697286

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727454413546041358

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727432453659537763
While Europeans might not accept Turks that does not means Turks are going to get in bed with Pakistanis and Arabs
 
Azadkashmir said:
who says geert is pure european he is secret crypto jew with fake blond hair.
I've learned about him a lot since this Tweet. I am very astonished that a guy like him won in a democracy like the Netherlands.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512913073081831428

nahtanbob said:
While Europeans might not accept Turks that does not means Turks are going to get in bed with Pakistanis and Arabs
Who said anything about that? Why are you alluding to nonsense?
 
YeBeWarned said:
Honestly I am glad that the White Europeans are finally embracing their real self's, this is who they are... racists and Islamophobes, and they are finally coming out in open, and their people are finally dropping the fake " Liberal " and " Equality " masks.
They can’t help them selves …
 
PakistaniandProud said:
I've learned about him a lot since this Tweet. I am very astonished that a guy like him won in a democracy like the Netherlands.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512913073081831428



Who said anything about that? Why are you alluding to nonsense?
You can shoot the messenger but not the message. The general trend in Europe is country X for Xians. You can replace X with Britain, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Denmark. The writing is on the wall
 
PakistaniandProud said:
In the video he says, "You are no European (to the Turks) you will never be". I wonder how much of an outcry and identity crisis there is going on amongst the secular European loving and Islam disliking Turks right now. I've seen a few on Twitter.
The one I knew did not love Europeans, despite being a self-proclaimed "secularist." He had a deep-rooted hatred for Pakistanis.

This was before the refugee crisis or Ertugul.

I'm also curious as to how these Turkish "secularists" can explain the massive killing and cleansing of Christians.

As far as I can tell the true secularists of Turkey are intellects who condemn all these, including condemning Kemal Pasha himself.

I've also encountered Turkish "secularists" on Quora who do not idolize Europeans but still hate Pakistanis.

TBF Pakistanis have done more than enough to aggravate them beyond their illegitimate bigotry towards Pakistanis.

Releasing Ertugul in Pakistan was a fatal idea. But what can we do when we have morons like Im the Dim in office? As it is the Pakistani middle class are an extremely confused and mentally messed up people.

Broadcasting Ertugul in Pakistan is basically dumping an electrically charged wire into a gasoline tank. It should never have been done.

You have to understand that Turks who worship Europeans are a minority. Just like Iranians who worship Europeans are also a minority.

You can find Iranians claiming their people are "secular" and not worship Europeans.
 
It's so great watching a bunch of foreigners debating about Türkiye's identity.

As a secular Turk, who has frequently defended Erdoğan in the past, let me tell you something:

I don't care what Wilders or any Western European is thinking about my country. I'm still pro Republic whether Türkiye joins the EU or not. Personally, I am against a membership in the EU but that's just my opinion.

Don't fool yourselves by believing that every secular person in Turkiye by default is in favour of Turkish EU accession.
 
nahtanbob said:
You can shoot the messenger but not the message. The general trend in Europe is country X for Xians. You can replace X with Britain, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Denmark. The writing is on the wall
Western Europeans are also reluctant on Slavs commonly so.
 
YeBeWarned said:
Honestly I am glad that the White Europeans are finally embracing their real self's, this is who they are... racists and Islamophobes, and they are finally coming out in open, and their people are finally dropping the fake " Liberal " and " Equality " masks.
Usually these nativist impulses arise when the economy turns negative for too long. The emphasis on changes to protect the environment has come too quickly at the expense of economic growth. Also housing costs and cost of living (due to high core inflation) is really turning the electorate against the past governments policies.

Demagogues like Wilders will express his xenophobia in an attempt to hoodwink the public in assigning blame when the public is seeking economic growth and a more affordable living.

 
nahtanbob said:
You can shoot the messenger but not the message. The general trend in Europe is country X for Xians. You can replace X with Britain, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Denmark. The writing is on the wall
By that logic, Britain should expel the foreign Britons, Normans, Vikings, Angles, Saxons, Jutes, Romans, Frisians, Picts, Norse, Gauls, and Danes, since none of them are British.
 

