Geert Wilders wants Turks out of his Country

In the video he says, "You are no European (to the Turks) you will never be". I wonder how much of an outcry and identity crisis there is going on amongst the secular European loving and Islam disliking Turks right now. I've seen a few on Twitter.

The one I knew did not love Europeans, despite being a self-proclaimed "secularist." He had a deep-rooted hatred for Pakistanis.This was before the refugee crisis or Ertugul.I'm also curious as to how these Turkish "secularists" can explain the massive killing and cleansing of Christians.As far as I can tell the true secularists of Turkey are intellects who condemn all these, including condemning Kemal Pasha himself.I've also encountered Turkish "secularists" on Quora who do not idolize Europeans but still hate Pakistanis.TBF Pakistanis have done more than enough to aggravate them beyond their illegitimate bigotry towards Pakistanis.Releasing Ertugul in Pakistan was a fatal idea. But what can we do when we have morons like Im the Dim in office? As it is the Pakistani middle class are an extremely confused and mentally messed up people.Broadcasting Ertugul in Pakistan is basically dumping an electrically charged wire into a gasoline tank. It should never have been done.You have to understand that Turks who worship Europeans are a minority. Just like Iranians who worship Europeans are also a minority.You can find Iranians claiming their people are "secular" and not worship Europeans.