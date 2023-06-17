GE-HAL 🇮🇳 deal to pave the way for 80% transfer of technology of jet engines by value

From what I understand, whoever conceptualized this Kaveri program, messed up in more than one way. Firstly by taking on a impossible task, of designing and developing a turbofan engine in the same class as F404. Then not taking any outside help, given our zero experience in this field.Of all the articles and videos I saw, we were stuck with metallurgical issues heavily.The engine couldn't sustain the needed thrust, and threw blades in initial prototypes if I remember correctly.The single crystal blade technology had to be mastered, and no one will give this highly sought after tech.Then there was also an issue of higher overall weight of the engine itself, which makes it lethargic I suppose due to overweight of the power plant itself.Another issue was in high altitude tests, it was found that the engine was producing rattling noise. I am not a technical guy, but this is again something to do with the engine blades and heat resistance I suppose.I have also read in few online pages that, NASA has always passed on info to these engine manufacturing firms, the knowledge on heat resistance and metals etc. Perhaps our DMRL guys should have pulled in ISRO, but for that Indian babu attitude will come in way. One has to accept, that we failed and please help us. In short bad planning, bad management of project timelines, and not accepting faults.Ones blood burns when you read snippets on this project, and how Kaveri had to be decoupled from Tejas project because it wasn't ready in time.However all is not bad, if reports are correct the engine at its core is now stable. This means we did master the single crystal tech, but I don't think we are at the level of West material science wise.We should also remember, the funding given to this project was some 3 billion dollars or something. No way such measly amount can help develop a state of the art engine, as tens of billions of dollars are spent (as I have read online, am no expert) to bring the tech to a successful level.Engine tech has applications in different ways, and I mean militarily and commercially. The principles of turbofan and turbo jet engines are somewhat similar (Experts can comment), so if you develop at least one the way for the other is opened. If am not wrong same can be put to use in marine vessels, by developing a sea variant. No wonder we never got any tech transfer on this, even from Russians. They helped with our Nuke sub program remember, but they didn't on Kaveri (why would we go to France, if Russia would have agreed? Although it is said even Russians haven't mastered engine tech fully, as their engines are bulkier than western ones)So considering all the above, we getting a engine like F414 (Even if some amount of tech transfer it is), will help in our knowledge. The important thing though is, the kaveri dry program shouldn't be abandoned again like before.Oh and you got any interest on exact issues in a more technical way about Kaveri, check below video as to where we missed or messed up.