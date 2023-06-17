GE-HAL 🇮🇳 deal to pave the way for 80% transfer of technology of jet engines by value

NG Missile Vessels
No idea, provide official press release since media won't cover minute details.What exactly is "new" here that DMRL and HAL haven't done already?
No idea, provide official press release since media won't cover minute details.
Now current problem in kaveri is:Oh well it's a start. BC Kaveri ka kya hua, dead in the water, shelved, bas ki nahi thi ? Russians ne RD 93s etc ki tech nahi di ?
Yeah, that's the big one. Friend of mine works for RR (aviation) in the UK as an engineer, he's in the GA civvie stuff but still had to sign a bunch of non disclosure type contracts, they do hire foreigners in the military aviation department too but apparently its quite the process, he said it wasn't worth his time waiting to be vetted/verified.Now current problem in kaveri is:
After burner
Metallurgy
Whereas engine is not producing ecpected thrust
This is total incompetent to observed the high tech.Oh well it's a start. BC Kaveri ka kya hua, dead in the water, shelved, bas ki nahi thi ? Russians ne RD 93s etc ki tech nahi di ?
From what I understand, whoever conceptualized this Kaveri program, messed up in more than one way. Firstly by taking on a impossible task, of designing and developing a turbofan engine in the same class as F404. Then not taking any outside help, given our zero experience in this field.
I have also heard that not everything is doom and gloom with the kaveri engine, it might end up powering our ucavs, thats still a large number of engines if what i read about the number of ucavs to be built is correct.From what I understand, whoever conceptualized this Kaveri program, messed up in more than one way. Firstly by taking on a impossible task, of designing and developing a turbofan engine in the same class as F404. Then not taking any outside help, given our zero experience in this field.
Of all the articles and videos I saw, we were stuck with metallurgical issues heavily.
The engine couldn't sustain the needed thrust, and threw blades in initial prototypes if I remember correctly.
The single crystal blade technology had to be mastered, and no one will give this highly sought after tech.
Then there was also an issue of higher overall weight of the engine itself, which makes it lethargic I suppose due to overweight of the power plant itself.
Another issue was in high altitude tests, it was found that the engine was producing rattling noise. I am not a technical guy, but this is again something to do with the engine blades and heat resistance I suppose.
I have also read in few online pages that, NASA has always passed on info to these engine manufacturing firms, the knowledge on heat resistance and metals etc. Perhaps our DMRL guys should have pulled in ISRO, but for that Indian babu attitude will come in way. One has to accept, that we failed and please help us. In short bad planning, bad management of project timelines, and not accepting faults.
Ones blood burns when you read snippets on this project, and how Kaveri had to be decoupled from Tejas project because it wasn't ready in time.
However all is not bad, if reports are correct the engine at its core is now stable. This means we did master the single crystal tech, but I don't think we are at the level of West material science wise.
We should also remember, the funding given to this project was some 3 billion dollars or something. No way such measly amount can help develop a state of the art engine, as tens of billions of dollars are spent (as I have read online, am no expert) to bring the tech to a successful level.
Engine tech has applications in different ways, and I mean militarily and commercially. The principles of turbofan and turbo jet engines are somewhat similar (Experts can comment), so if you develop at least one the way for the other is opened. If am not wrong same can be put to use in marine vessels, by developing a sea variant. No wonder we never got any tech transfer on this, even from Russians. They helped with our Nuke sub program remember, but they didn't on Kaveri (why would we go to France, if Russia would have agreed? Although it is said even Russians haven't mastered engine tech fully, as their engines are bulkier than western ones)
So considering all the above, we getting a engine like F414 (Even if some amount of tech transfer it is), will help in our knowledge. The important thing though is, the kaveri dry program shouldn't be abandoned again like before.
Oh and you got any interest on exact issues in a more technical way about Kaveri, check below video as to where we missed or messed up.
I'm no expert but that made me lol. Marine propulsion, while still a science and complicated, is nowhere near turbofans in terms of complexity. I guess we're producing turboshafts for helos but ?
Of all the articles and videos I saw, we were stuck with metallurgical issues heavily.
The engine couldn't sustain the needed thrust, and threw blades in initial prototypes if I remember correctly.
The single crystal blade technology had to be mastered, and no one will give this highly sought after tech.
Then there was also an issue of higher overall weight of the engine itself, which makes it lethargic I suppose due to overweight of the power plant itself.
Another issue was in high altitude tests, it was found that the engine was producing rattling noise. I am not a technical guy, but this is again something to do with the engine blades and heat resistance I suppose.
I have also read in few online pages that, NASA has always passed on info to these engine manufacturing firms, the knowledge on heat resistance and metals etc. Perhaps our DMRL guys should have pulled in ISRO, but for that Indian babu attitude will come in way. One has to accept, that we failed and please help us. In short bad planning, bad management of project timelines, and not accepting faults.
Ones blood burns when you read snippets on this project, and how Kaveri had to be decoupled from Tejas project because it wasn't ready in time.
However all is not bad, if reports are correct the engine at its core is now stable. This means we did master the single crystal tech, but I don't think we are at the level of West material science wise.
We should also remember, the funding given to this project was some 3 billion dollars or something. No way such measly amount can help develop a state of the art engine, as tens of billions of dollars are spent (as I have read online, am no expert) to bring the tech to a successful level.
Engine tech has applications in different ways, and I mean militarily and commercially. The principles of turbofan and turbo jet engines are somewhat similar (Experts can comment), so if you develop at least one the way for the other is opened. If am not wrong same can be put to use in marine vessels, by developing a sea variant. No wonder we never got any tech transfer on this, even from Russians. They helped with our Nuke sub program remember, but they didn't on Kaveri (why would we go to France, if Russia would have agreed? Although it is said even Russians haven't mastered engine tech fully, as their engines are bulkier than western ones)
So considering all the above, we getting a engine like F414 (Even if some amount of tech transfer it is), will help in our knowledge. The important thing though is, the kaveri dry program shouldn't be abandoned again like before.
Oh and you got any interest on exact issues in a more technical way about Kaveri, check below video as to where we missed or messed up.
Yes but in current form, as per reported figures it gives only 48 to 49 KN of thrust. It also has no afterburner section, and there is no info on if work on this is happening or not. Lot of more work has to be done, and the saddest thing is India doesn't even have a high altitude testing facility in country. It is always sent to Russia for testing, on a IL 76 platform if am not wrong.I have also heard that not everything is doom and gloom with the kaveri engine, it might end up powering our ucavs, thats still a large number of engines if what i read about the number of ucavs to be built is correct.
Really, if its not that complex why do we still get Marine engines from outside?I'm no expert but that made me lol. Marine propulsion, while still a science and complicated, is nowhere near turbofans in terms of complexity. I guess we're producing turboshafts for helos but ?
Dunno, maybe someone here knows more.
There is still much for me to learn about engines and India's efforts, untill then i can only parrot what little i learned and understood. Seems the kaveri either in current format or they are confident they can get a configuration in the near future, will power ghatak, if not the lca. As for a parallel program, i dont know how deasible it will be bith from money and timeline oerspectiveYes but in current form, as per reported figures it gives only 48 to 49 KN of thrust. It also has no afterburner section, and there is no info on if work on this is happening or not. Lot of more work has to be done, and the saddest thing is India doesn't even have a high altitude testing facility in country. It is always sent to Russia for testing, on a IL 76 platform if am not wrong.
Further the LCA MK1 jets get the F404 engine, the news above is for a more higher thrust engine F414. If we are still struggling with lower class engine, when will we move on to higher power engines? There seems to be something adaptive cycle engine tech, to do with higher power and efficiency or higher efficient engines (Either of the two). We are just playing catch up
A parallel program has to be run, where a afterburner section is developed and then at least one or two Tejas prototypes are coupled with local engine to test it. If am not wrong, a fighter jet goes through multiple engines in its life time, so even if its a decade or two late , Kaveri can make it to Tejas at some point. Not sure what the babus are doing on this front though.
Really, if its not that complex why do we still get Marine engines from outside?
There is a Kaveri marine engine in development. Here
Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine | Defence Research and Development Organisation - DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of IndiaKaveri Marine Gas Turbine engine is a derivative of Kaveri engine developed for Naval ship propulsion. Gas turbine when used in the propulsion system of ship platform, offers significant operational advantages at battle field in terms of high acceleration rate, high speed, low preparation time...www.drdo.gov.in
Well its same for me, am just parroting what I have been reading for some time now.There is still much for me to learn about engines and India's efforts, untill then i can only parrot what little i learned and understood. Seems the kaveri either in current format or they are confident they can get a configuration in the near future, will power ghatak, if not the lca. As for a parallel program, i dont know how deasible it will be bith from money and timeline oerspective