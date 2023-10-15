What's new

GCU Lahore Students Reject Maryam Safdar’s Lecture Saying “They Won’t Attend” (Watch Video)

Neelo

Neelo

Thank you Raftar twitter account for this!

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and @muhammadhafeezmalik put away the child p0rn and come listen to this.

مجھے کیوں بلایا؟ جی سی یونیورسٹی کے طلباء مریم نواز کو سننے کیلیے کیوں تیار نہیں؟
Why did you call me? Why GC University students are not ready to listen to Maryam Safdar MBBS Fail Divorcee?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712858948146274623
 

