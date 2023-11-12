What's new

Gaza: the betrayal of the Muslim Rulers. Which Muslim country is the worst traitor?

Think of it like a franchise, top down structure and management.
Once you open shop, those who you hire and pay will show up to work. Your menu or items may not be appetizing or ingredients healthy. But as long as there is no competition... you have a captive market.

The only one that matters is the financer! He's the one paying for the short on the competition, keeping you solvent.

Arabs, Sheikhs, Generals, politicians and bureaucrats are mere conduits.
How much can a royal eat? A general?
But their preprogrammed self and function to deliver the stowed wealth and value off shore is the primary requisite. The royals as host bilk a nation's wealth away... masses just fed enough or kept mired in theater. Remember East India Company, British South Africa Company to eventual Rhodesia etc. to GCC monarchies, puppets, dictators or generals are progression of same line.

Remember if you pay rent to live, You are not free!

It is therefore evident on who runs the show and why supposed puppets or representatives lip sync with each other, mimic policies. Masses are domesticated cattle to be harvested. Only those who extract the price are owners.

Question is once you know all of this ... what can you do about it?
 
UAE. Sending military aid to Israel

Bahrain. Main base of US navy and great friend of Israel.

Saudi Arabia. Spent thirty years looking for a peaceful solution and refused to arm the Palestinians.

Jordan. Eloquent criticism of Israel, and then, like Saudi Arabia, shoots down cruise missiles on their way to Israel.

Morocco. So loyal to Israel that the rest of the Arab league wouldn't share military plans with it because they would pass them on to Israel.
 
UAE. Sending military aid to Israel

Bahrain. Main base of US navy and great friend of Israel.

Saudi Arabia. Spent thirty years looking for a peaceful solution and refused to arm the Palestinians.

Jordan. Eloquent criticism of Israel, and then, like Saudi Arabia, shoots down cruise missiles on their way to Israel.

Morocco. So loyal to Israel that the rest of the Arab league wouldn't share military plans with it because they would pass them on to Israel.
Being a nobody you can spout all you want on this forum. Have a Pakistani Prime Minister or army chief repeat any of the above and see what kind of shit you can handle.
 
Jordan. Eloquent criticism of Israel, and then, like Saudi Arabia, shoots down cruise missiles on their way to Israel.
1. The PLO tried to launch a coup against King Hussein

"Other radical groups included the Syrian Ba'ath's As-Sa'iqa, and the Iraqi Ba'ath's Arab Liberation Front:[38] these saw Hussein as "a puppet of Western imperialism", " a reactionary", and "a Zionist tool".[38] They claimed that the road to Tel Aviv passed through Amman, which they sought to transform into the Hanoi of Arabia.[38] They also stirred up conservative and religious feelings with provocative anti-religious statements and actions, such as putting up Marxist and Leninist slogans on mosque walls.[35]

According to Shlaim, their growing power was accompanied by growing arrogance and insolence.[38] He quotes an observer describing the PLO in Jordan,[38]

They drove noisily around Amman in jeeps with loaded weapons, like an army of occupation; they extorted financial contributions from individuals, sometimes foreigners, in their homes and in public places; they disregarded routine traffic regulations, failed to register and license their vehicles, and refused to stop at army checkpoints; they boasted about their role of destiny against Israel and belittled the worth of the army. Their very presence in Amman, far from the battlefield, seemed like a challenge to the regime.
"We had thousands of incidents of breaking the law, of attacking people. It was a very unruly state of affairs in the country and I continued to try. I went to Egypt, I called in the Arabs to help in any way they could – particularly as some of them were sponsoring some of these movements in one form or another – but without much success, and towards the end I felt I was losing control. In the last six months leading up to the crisis the army began to rebel. I had to spend most of my time running to those units that had left their positions and were going to the capital, or to some other part of Jordan, to sort out people who were attacking their families or attacking their soldiers on leave. I think that the gamble was probably the army would fracture along Palestinian-Jordanian lines. That never happened, thank God."
Hussein later recalling the events

2.Missiles sent to Israel are shot down because they are a threat to Jordan. You don't know what their target is,if they will malfunction and fall on Jordanian space,if Israel will shoot them over Jordanian space when they get closer to them. Nobody allows missiles to fly over their land.
 

