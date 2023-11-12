Gaza: the betrayal of the Muslim Rulers. Which Muslim country is the worst traitor?

Think of it like a franchise, top down structure and management.

Once you open shop, those who you hire and pay will show up to work. Your menu or items may not be appetizing or ingredients healthy. But as long as there is no competition... you have a captive market.



The only one that matters is the financer! He's the one paying for the short on the competition, keeping you solvent.



Arabs, Sheikhs, Generals, politicians and bureaucrats are mere conduits.

How much can a royal eat? A general?

But their preprogrammed self and function to deliver the stowed wealth and value off shore is the primary requisite. The royals as host bilk a nation's wealth away... masses just fed enough or kept mired in theater. Remember East India Company, British South Africa Company to eventual Rhodesia etc. to GCC monarchies, puppets, dictators or generals are progression of same line.



Remember if you pay rent to live, You are not free!



It is therefore evident on who runs the show and why supposed puppets or representatives lip sync with each other, mimic policies. Masses are domesticated cattle to be harvested. Only those who extract the price are owners.



Question is once you know all of this ... what can you do about it?