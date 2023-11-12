Gaza: the betrayal of the Muslim Rulers. Which Muslim country is the worst traitor?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
UAE. Sending military aid to Israel
Bahrain. Main base of US navy and great friend of Israel.
Saudi Arabia. Spent thirty years looking for a peaceful solution and refused to arm the Palestinians.
Jordan. Eloquent criticism of Israel, and then, like Saudi Arabia, shoots down cruise missiles on their way to Israel.
Morocco. So loyal to Israel that the rest of the Arab league wouldn't share military plans with it because they would pass them on to Israel.
They drove noisily around Amman in jeeps with loaded weapons, like an army of occupation; they extorted financial contributions from individuals, sometimes foreigners, in their homes and in public places; they disregarded routine traffic regulations, failed to register and license their vehicles, and refused to stop at army checkpoints; they boasted about their role of destiny against Israel and belittled the worth of the army. Their very presence in Amman, far from the battlefield, seemed like a challenge to the regime.