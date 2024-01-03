What's new

Gaza Genocide | Jan 2024

This is what happens when you let terrorist attacks on hospitals, shelters, schools, ambulances, homes, and entire residential blocks to slide. They now see they can get away with anything and are declaring open intent and claiming to have a right to commit genocide in Gaza.

No one did anything when they bombed hospitals full of patients and targeted everyone and everything in Gaza. So they are now going to literally exterminate everyone in Gaza. And presenting it as a existential war, which it isn't. Obviously if they stop today nothing will happen to them. They have US backing and a constant financial and military supply. The Palestinians in Gaza would need decades to recover. But, this terrorist insists all people of Gaza must be killed. And journalists don't even question them.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742644291615260977
 

