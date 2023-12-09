What's new

Gaza: Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Kissinger, The Muslim World, China and US Hegemony

Gaza: Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Kissinger, The Muslim World, China and US Hegemony​

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister for some 22 years.

 
Very brilliant stateman, one of the best in the world.

"The west can not justify what they have done, this all began when they created the state of Israel which without even having a referendum in Palestine. They simply take a piece of Palestine and give to Israel and call it a Jewish country.

You can't do that because to do that normally you have a referendum to find out whether the people agree to the change or not, but the west ignored the rights of other people and decided that Israel should be created out of Palestine land.

So this is an example of the attitude of the west without any mandate that can decide on the fate of other countries."
 

