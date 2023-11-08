Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam's Vingroup Chief To Discuss Potential Opportunities

Viet
Billionaire Gautam Adani met Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng on Wednesday to discuss "potential opportunities between India and Vietnam".
Vingroup is Vietnam's largest conglomerate, with interests in real estate, retail, electric vehicles and healthcare, among others.
The two businessmen met at Adani's office in Ahmedabad.
"Was an absolute pleasure to meet with Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng and engage in discussions about potential opportunities between India and Vietnam," the Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Last month, electric carmaker VinFast Auto, a Vingroup arm, said it is planning to invest up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1,665 crore) to set up assembly units in India and Indonesia, with production expected to commence by 2026.
The Adani Group also has interests in the green energy sector, with forays into battery manufacturing.
In May, the Vietnamese government said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is mulling long-term investments worth around $10 billion in Vietnam, including $3 billion in ports and green energy in the Southeast Asian country.