Gasgoo Daily: NIO to cut workforce by 10%

NIO's Chairman and CEO, William Bin Li, issued a company-wide internal letter to employees today, confirming a reduction of approximately 10% of the workforce, with specific adjustments to be finalized in November. In the letter, Li emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring long-term investment in core critical technologies, maintaining a leading edge in technology and product development, bolstering sales and service capabilities to thrive in a fiercely competitive market, and ensuring the on-time launch of nine core products under three brands. To achieve these goals, the company plans to consolidate redundant departments and roles, streamline inefficient internal workflows, and eliminate less efficient positions. Resources will be reallocated, and investments in projects that do not contribute to the company's financial performance within the next three years will be postponed or reduced.
NIO's Nanxiang Delivery Center; photo credit: NIO