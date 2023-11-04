What's new

Gasgoo Daily: NIO to cut workforce by 10%

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,883
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
autonews.gasgoo.com

Gasgoo Auto news

News about Gasgoo China
autonews.gasgoo.com

NIO's Chairman and CEO, William Bin Li, issued a company-wide internal letter to employees today, confirming a reduction of approximately 10% of the workforce, with specific adjustments to be finalized in November. In the letter, Li emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring long-term investment in core critical technologies, maintaining a leading edge in technology and product development, bolstering sales and service capabilities to thrive in a fiercely competitive market, and ensuring the on-time launch of nine core products under three brands. To achieve these goals, the company plans to consolidate redundant departments and roles, streamline inefficient internal workflows, and eliminate less efficient positions. Resources will be reallocated, and investments in projects that do not contribute to the company's financial performance within the next three years will be postponed or reduced.

Gasgoo Daily: NIO to cut workforce by 10%


NIO's Nanxiang Delivery Center; photo credit: NIO
 

Similar threads

GreatHanWarrior
Nio's 1st chip to be for smart cockpit, based on 7 nm process, report says
Replies
14
Views
437
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China's Nio launches smartphone developed to use with its electric cars
Replies
7
Views
265
Viet
Viet
GreatHanWarrior
China's Nio launches smartphone developed to use with its electric cars
Replies
0
Views
139
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
Nan Yang
Document Shows Nio ES6 With 577-Mile Range, 150-kWh Solid-State Battery
Replies
0
Views
146
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Chinese EV Sales Surged in September, Underscoring a Thriving Market
Replies
1
Views
160
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom