Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,911
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
VNG's campus in Ho Chi Minh City. A U.S. IPO by the messaging-to-cloud startup would test regulations in Vietnam, which strictly controls cross-border finances. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerNovember 14, 2023 15:33 JST
HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam's VNG plans to roll out a ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence service tailored for speakers of Vietnamese as the gaming company, which hopes to list in the U.S., searches for a new cash cow.
The tech unicorn, backed by Tencent and Alibaba's Ant Group, already has a chat app that is more popular in its home market than Facebook and recently expanded it with a translation function. VNG said it next will add a generative AI feature, which could allow users to do everything from writing emails to finding answers to queries.
Gaming startup VNG aims to launch Vietnam's answer to ChatGPT
After delaying Nasdaq IPO, chat-to-fintech platform searches for new cash cow
asia.nikkei.com