Galiyat. Pakistan

Kalabagh is approximately 85 km’s from Islamabad. The road to Kalabagh is properly metalled and is absolutely safe. Kalabagh is a military Air base, under the command of a Group Captain equivalent to a full colonel. The base is a recreational air base for the Air force squadrons around Pakistan and a survival training unit for the general duty pilots. Apart from this, Kalabagh has an adventure club, open to the families and officers of Air Force as well as sister forces which include Army, Navy and the Police force. The adventure club has numerous activities around the year including archery in summers and skiing and hiking in winters. Kalabagh Air base has constantly been renovated and expanded since its formation in 1957. At the moment, it has 45 rooms for the guests and two staff houses for the Chief and vice chief of Air staff.Kalabagh Air base is an exceptional recreational spot as it is hardly a two hours drive from Islamabad and can easily be visited on weekends. The commonly known hiking tracks in the vicinity are Mukhspuri, Miranjani and Green Spot.