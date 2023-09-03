Gabin Jabba — Swat’s ‘crown jewel’ that continues to charm travellers Located 8,471 feet above sea level, the picturesque site is equipped with camping pods and offers a comfortable stay to visitors.

,.,.,.September 3, 2023A view of camping pods at Gabin Jabba in Swat. — Photo by authorNestled amidst breathtaking landscapes, Swat’s Gabin Jabba area is a marvel of nature. In winter, it turns into a snowy wonderland, and in summer, it provides a refreshing escape from the heat.Located 8,471 feet above sea level, the picturesque site is at a distance of 60 kilometres from Mingora and a mere 20 kilometres from Matta Bazaar in Swat; a tourist destination that awes travellers throughout the year, charms them with its beauty and steals their hearts as they leave with memories of this idyllic haven.Travellers photographed outside a camping pod in in Gabin Jabba, Swat. — Photo by authorIt is also the gateway to Daral and Saidgai lakes and offers thrilling trekking opportunities for adventure seekers.Its name, Gabin Jabba, is a fusion of two Pashto words, where Gabin means honey and Jabba, a marsh. This ‘marsh of honey’, thus, is named to reflect the stunning scenery it embodies.“This unique natural site offers visitors the chance to behold dense forests, and wide, vibrant green pastures surrounded by towering mountains. The valley boasts crystal-clear water streams, cascading waterfalls and refreshing coldwater springs. Such natural wonders make this valley truly exceptional,” according to Bushra Akhlaq, a tourist from Lahore who visited the valley with her family.A camping pod built in Gabin Jabba, Swat. — Photo by authorAnother tourist from Lahore, Saba Naz, shared a similar experience of her visit to Gabin Jabba withDuring her two-day visit, she said she was impressed by the availability of camping pods in the area.Camping pods are small wooden units for holiday accommodation and are required from essentials.Pods in Gabin Jabba had warm blankets and electricity was supplied through solar panels, recounted Naz, adding that fans were also installed for use in summer months.A view of camping pods at Gabin Jabba in Swat. — Photo by authorSimilarly, tourist Jamil Akhtar said, these deluxe camping pods offered a “cosy and affordable overnight refuge” to him and his family.“We reserved the camping pods online and its cosy environment inspired us.”Besides these pods, a space for parking is available near Lalko village in the area.The wooden pods were built by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and recently rehabilitated by the Upper Swat Development Authority, following floods in the area.A camping pod built in Gabin Jabba, Swat. — Photo by authorAsif Shahab, Director General of the Upper Swat Development Authority, said while speaking tothat the initiative to rehabilitate the pods had restored the road to “discovering this paradise”.“Gabin Jabba is just another tourist spot. It is the crown jewel of Swat,” he added.The official said his department was committed to discovering such pristine spots, ensuring ease of access for travellers and fostering the growth of tourism.