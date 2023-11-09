What's new

G-7 calls for direct dialogue with China

G-7 calls for direct dialogue with China​


08.11.2023 - Update : 08.11.2023

The top diplomats of G-7 member nations Wednesday called for direct dialogue with China.

After a two-day summit of the G-7 foreign ministers in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the G-7 countries "recognize the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China.”

They acknowledge “the need to work together with China on global challenges as well as areas of common interest,” she said, according to a statement by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The Tokyo summit came as Israel launched indiscriminate attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza as well as the occupied West Bank.

The G-7 top diplomats are expected to call for a pause in the Israel-Hamas war to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Japanese media reported.

The G-7 top diplomats also vowed to continue their “steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine.”

G-7 calls for direct dialogue with China

Japan is hosting summit of G-7 top diplomats who are expected to call for humanitarian pause in Israeli war on Gaza
