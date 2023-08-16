What's new

FT : US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
9,911
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia​

Washington raises issue in indirect talks aiming to de-escalate nuclear crisis
https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_00a7fdf2-2a03-4e6a-958b-b619890deefb.jpg

Iranian drones on display in a photo released by the Iranian army. The Islamic republic denies that its drones are being used by Russia in its war in Ukraine © Iranian Army/AP

The US is pushing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia as part of discussions on a broader “unwritten understanding” between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions and contain a long-simmering nuclear crisis.The Biden administration has raised the issue with the Islamic regime at indirect talks in Qatar and Oman this year, according to people briefed on the matter.

The discussions have been taking place alongside negotiations on a prisoner exchange deal that led to Tehran transferring four Iranian-US citizens from prison to house arrest last week, the people said.According to an Iranian official and another person briefed on the talks, the US wants Iran to stop supplying drones to Russia, which Moscow is using in the war in Ukraine, as well as spare parts for the unmanned aircraft.The official added that Tehran — which officially denies its drones are being used in Ukraine — had repeatedly asked Moscow to stop deploying them in the conflict, but Washington wanted “more concrete steps”.


Read more

US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia | Financial Times

Washington raises issue in indirect talks aiming to de-escalate nuclear crisis
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
Once Iran is fulfilling USA request.

Iran will be bombed by USA in the name of gratitude.

As usual.
 

Similar threads

drmeson
Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow
Replies
8
Views
584
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
Muhammed45
Iran and Russia Are Closer Than Ever Before- FP
Replies
5
Views
465
Abid123
Abid123
Muhammed45
Russian Airlines Sends Plane To Iran For Maintenance Due To US, EU Sanctions
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Mehdipersian
White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war in Ukraine
Replies
4
Views
572
Sineva
Sineva
Sineva
  • Article
West clashes with Russia and Iran at UN over Tehran’s uranium enrichment and drones for Russia
Replies
5
Views
286
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom