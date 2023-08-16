FT : US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia

US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia​

Washington raises issue in indirect talks aiming to de-escalate nuclear crisisIranian drones on display in a photo released by the Iranian army. The Islamic republic denies that its drones are being used by Russia in its war in Ukraine © Iranian Army/APThe US is pushing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia as part of discussions on a broader “unwritten understanding” between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions and contain a long-simmering nuclear crisis.The Biden administration has raised the issue with the Islamic regime at indirect talks in Qatar and Oman this year, according to people briefed on the matter.The discussions have been taking place alongside negotiations on a prisoner exchange deal that led to Tehran transferring four Iranian-US citizens from prison to house arrest last week, the people said.According to an Iranian official and another person briefed on the talks, the US wants Iran to stop supplying drones to Russia, which Moscow is using in the war in Ukraine, as well as spare parts for the unmanned aircraft.The official added that Tehran — which officially denies its drones are being used in Ukraine — had repeatedly asked Moscow to stop deploying them in the conflict, but Washington wanted “more concrete steps”.Read more