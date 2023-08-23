From L&T to Godrej & Boyce: What role has India Inc played in Chandrayaan-3?

NG Missile Vessels
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2023
- Messages
- 924
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
These companies are among the key suppliers that have contributed to making this mission a success
MTAR Technologies: The company has played a crucial role by supplying Vikas Engines, Cryogenic Engine subsystems including Turbo Pump, Booster Pump, Gas Generator and Injector Head and Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3).
Chandrayaan-3 mission required some critical modules and systems which was provided by Centum Electronics.
Electronic power modules and test and evaluation system developed by Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. (KELTRON)
@Skull and Bones @Raj-Hindustani @protean @indushek @CallSignMaverick @hari sud @hembo @mig25 @migflug @Hellfire2006 @VkdIndian @MilSpec @MirageBlue
MTAR Technologies: The company has played a crucial role by supplying Vikas Engines, Cryogenic Engine subsystems including Turbo Pump, Booster Pump, Gas Generator and Injector Head and Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3).
Chandrayaan-3 mission required some critical modules and systems which was provided by Centum Electronics.
Electronic power modules and test and evaluation system developed by Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. (KELTRON)
https://www.business-standard.com/markets/news/l-t-mtar-chandrayaan-3-component-makers-reach-for-the-sky-at-the-bourses-123082300334_1.html
@Skull and Bones @Raj-Hindustani @protean @indushek @CallSignMaverick @hari sud @hembo @mig25 @migflug @Hellfire2006 @VkdIndian @MilSpec @MirageBlue
Last edited: