From L&T to Godrej & Boyce: What role has India Inc played in Chandrayaan-3?

These companies are among the key suppliers that have contributed to making this mission a success
Screenshot_20230823-193429_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230823-193341_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230823-193603_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230823-193637_Chrome.jpg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694344768145244504
Screenshot_20230823-193852_Chrome.jpg

MTAR Technologies: The company has played a crucial role by supplying Vikas Engines, Cryogenic Engine subsystems including Turbo Pump, Booster Pump, Gas Generator and Injector Head and Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3).
Screenshot_20230823-193705_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230823-193801_Chrome.jpg

Chandrayaan-3 mission required some critical modules and systems which was provided by Centum Electronics.
Screenshot_20230823-193924_Chrome.jpg

Electronic power modules and test and evaluation system developed by Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. (KELTRON)

