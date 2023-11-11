What's new

From Currency Wars to Unrestricted Warfare. How to treat Jews？

en.m.wikipedia.org

Currency Wars - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Once. We believe that currency wars are a ridiculous' conspiracy theory '

www.iwp.edu

Unrestricted warfare - The Institute of World Politics

As incredible as it may be to believe, three years before the Sept. 11 bombing of the World Trade Center a Chinese military manual titled Unrestricted Warfare touted such an attack - suggesting it would be difficult for the U.S. military to cope with.
www.iwp.edu www.iwp.edu

Once. We believe that Unrestricted Warfare is insane and unreasonable. This is a Nazi doctrine.
.................................……………………………………………………………………………………………

But. When Israel kills Palestinian children. When Israel kills women and civilians. Do you still doubt the theory of Unrestricted Warfare?

When US send aircraft carriers to support Israel's genocide against Palestine. Do you still doubt the theory of Currency Wars???

The problem now is. After Israel destroyed Palestine. Who's next? Egypt? Syria? Lebanon? Jordan?

If today we indulge Israel. Tomorrow, each of us will be the next Palestine.

When Anglo-Saxons and Jews wielded the butcher knife. Will you kneel down and wait for death? And then accept the charge a Jew gives you?

Or you think you should kneel down. Jews will forgive you???

NO

You kneel down. It's just more convenient for Jews to wield the butcher knife.

.........…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The Jewish conspiracy has been exposed. Now someone is telling you the way to confront Jews.

Please remember. No matter what you do.

You are more merciful than Jews.
You are more civilized than Jews.

GO
……………………………………………………………

If you don't have the courage to destroy together with them. I'm sorry. You have no qualification to survive in the world.

"we [...] will prepare ourselves for the destruction of all of the cities east of Xi'an. Of course the Americans will have to be prepared that hundreds ... of cities will be destroyed by the Chinese."[2] ~zhu chenghu
 
Things have been said, some understood others postulated.
Some evident others speculation.

What we see here is neither speculation, hearsay or conspiracy. It is manifest... all insync... coordinated ... politicians lockstep and in lip sync.

Leaves nothing for speculation. Perhaps it was bound to be exposed as it did...
 

