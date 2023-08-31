What's new

Friendly countries insist that Nawaz Sharif should be made Prime Minister: Umer Cheema

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Friendly countries are insisting under which law?

Ask the friendly countries to make Mian Sahib the ruler of their country.

Here, the decision of the ruler is decided by theAwam by voting.

If the Awam votes for Mian Sahib, he will be the Prime Minister, Ansha Allah!!

Doesn't even matter what they think, what matters is what Pakistanis think. let there be a vote, you donkey loving Parasite.
 
He, Nawaz sharif should be chosen as the PM of the friendly countries.

People of Pakistan will choose the PM candidate.

India insists on Nawaz as the PM of Pakistan for obvious reasons.

And they are not the friendly countries, they are against Pakistan.
 
Of course they want a crooked motherfucker to destroy the country more for them
 

