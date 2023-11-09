French gone crazy..... again

NooriNuth
Woman arrested in France for saying "Assalam o Alaikum".
Similar precedence in history in 1500s in Spain when they jailed or executed Muslims for any Muslim prayer or practice.
Read about "Morisco" . Also forced converted Muslims to Christianity.
Somethings never change.
