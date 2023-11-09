What's new

French gone crazy..... again

Woman arrested in France for saying "Assalam o Alaikum".
www.middleeastmonitor.com

France police arrest woman for saying Islamic greeting 'assalam alaykum'

A French woman was arrested by police in the capital Paris this week after her neighbours reported her for using the traditional Islamic greeting with workers in their accommodation building,...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com

Similar precedence in history in 1500s in Spain when they jailed or executed Muslims for any Muslim prayer or practice.
Read about "Morisco" . Also forced converted Muslims to Christianity.
en.m.wikipedia.org

Forced conversions of Muslims in Spain - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Somethings never change.
 
Islam was banned in Spain by Queen Isabella prompted by pressure from the church.
 

