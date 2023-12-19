beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011




Freezing Winter, Xinjiang restaurants open to street cleaners for warmth and free meals
Freezing Winter, Lots of Xinjiang restaurants and businesses responded to the government appeal to open their facilities to the street cleaners and provide rooms for warmth and rest, free meals , hot drinks and snacks.
