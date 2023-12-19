What's new

Freezing Winter, Xinjiang restaurants open to street cleaners for warmth and free meals

Freezing Winter, Xinjiang restaurants open to street cleaners for warmth and free meals

Freezing Winter, Lots of Xinjiang restaurants and businesses responded to the government appeal to open their facilities to the street cleaners and provide rooms for warmth and rest, free meals , hot drinks and snacks.

 
Restaurants, tea houses, coffee shops all received signs from the government for welcoming the street cleaners inside for free food and service, I guess no businesses dare to not to post them at the entrance.

