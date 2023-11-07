What's new

Free ration to the poor will be extended for 5 years, 80 crore will benefit: Modi

"During Covid-19, the biggest concern of the poor was what they would feed their children... Then I decided that I will not let any poor sleep hungry, hence the BJP government started the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," PM Modi said.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday promised to extend the free ration (food grains under the public distribution system) scheme for “80 crore poor people of the country” for five years beyond December, and said that “fulfilling the people’s dreams is Modi’s resolve.” He was speaking at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free ration has been provided to the poor in the country over the past three years. Even though the one-month free ration scheme is coming to an end, Modi’s commitment is to extend it for the next five years. For the next five years, the stoves of 80 crore people in my country will keep burning. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

He made the same announcement while addressing a rally for Chhattisgarh elections in Durg.

“During Covid-19, the biggest concern of the poor was what they would feed their children… Then I decided that I will not let any poor sleep hungry, hence the BJP government started the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” he said.

“Even today, lakhs of poor people have been getting free rice and gram under this scheme which is ending in December, but your son (referring to himself), who has come out from among you, has decided… The BJP government will extend the free ration scheme for 80 crore poor people for the next five years,” he said.

“The BJP government has made such arrangements that no matter where you go in the country, you will continue to get free ration. Modi has given you the facility of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’,” he said.

Centre to extend free ration scheme for over 80 crore people for next five years: PM Modi


2022_9large_food_0-sixteen_nine[1].jpg


BJP-led Centre to extend free ration scheme for 80 crore poor for next five years. PM Narendra Modi made the announcement at a rally in Chhattisgarh. According to government officials, this move will incur an expenditure of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.

Presently, beneficiaries of the NFSA Act pay a nominal fee of Rs 1-3 per kilogram for food grain. As per the Act, 5 kilograms of foodgrain is allocated per person each month for priority households, and 35 kilograms per family each month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families, with highly subsidised prices of Re 1, Rs 2, and Rs 3 per kilogram for coarse cereals, wheat, and rice, respectively. However, in 2023, the government will offer complimentary rations to the scheme's beneficiaries. This decision comes just before the conclusion of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on December 31, 2022.

PMGKAY was introduced during the Covid pandemic in 2020, under which the government supplied 5 kilograms of food grain free of charge to individuals within the NFSA quota.

The Centre has now amalgamated the PMGKAY scheme with the NFSA.

Government officials have described this recent Cabinet decision as a "New Year gift for the nation's underprivileged," stating that over 81.35 crore people will now receive complimentary foodgrains under the NFSA.

The beneficiaries will not be required to make any payment to obtain food grains, they have added.

The Centre introduced the NFSA in July 2013, bestowing a legal entitlement upon 67% of the population (75% in rural areas and 50% in urban areas) to receive substantially subsidised food grain.

The coverage under this Act is founded on the population figures from the 2011 Census. The NFSA is presently in operation in all 36 states and Union Territories, covering roughly 81.35 crore individuals.

Recently, the Minister of Food, Piyush Goyal, informed the parliament that under the PMGKAY, the government has allocated an aggregate of nearly 1,118 lakh tonnes of foodgrains to the states and Union Territories (total allocation from Phase I to Phase VII).

The overall sanctioned budget for food subsidies and central assistance for all phases, from I to VII, amounts to about Rs 3.91 lakh crore, he mentioned.

Why does ⅔ of the population rely on state rations?
my family dont. people of my colony also looks the same in Lucknow :-)

but in tough time, this is the option available for we all in India :enjoy:
a similar news for housing for poor in India, i found :coffee:
A total of 75.51 lakh houses have been completed out of which 71.39 lakh have been occupied till now under the Prime Ministers’ Awas Yojana (PMAY-U), the Centre’s flagship programme to provide housing to the urban poor.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of houses completed at 12,87,307, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

 
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana deadline extended till December next year: Centre

1200-675-19174926-168-19174926-1691074950710[1].jpg


Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana deadline extended till December next year: Centre

PStates and UTs have been advised to accelerate the pace of construction and ensure the completion of sanctioned houses and projects within the stipulated timelines as per Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Ministry also regularly reviews the status of the implementation of the scheme through review meetings to ensure the completion of all the sanctioned houses within the extended scheme period, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Kaushal Kishore said.

A total of 75.51 lakh houses have been completed out of which 71.39 lakh have been occupied till now under the Prime Ministers’ Awas Yojana (PMAY-U), the Centre’s flagship programme to provide housing to the urban poor.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of houses completed at 12,87,307, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

