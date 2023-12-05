What's new

Free house and free monthly pay, would you like to move her to defend the Chinese border?

Free house and free monthly pay, would you like to move to such "border defender" to defend the Chinese border?

China built hundreds of " border defender" villages along the China-India LAC line, local Tibetans are encouraged to move to these villages, houses are provided for free by the government, and each villager can get several thousand yuan ( around $500) monthly as part of incentive package.
The only nuisance is you are only within a stone throw away from Indian troops who are living in constant dreams of stealing this land. Would you take this risk to live in such a "border defender village" at the border in South Tibet?

Bakacun village. altitude 2,822 metres.


