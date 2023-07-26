What's new

Free Farmanullah ..justice for Farmanullah.... an honest poor man in jail and corrupts are free.

IHC takes up ice cream vendor’s plea against ‘rigorous jail sentence’

Farmaullah's lawyer reprimanded for saying his client did not commit any crime by setting up cart on state land
asif-naveed ASIF NAVEED
21 Jul, 2023
PAKISTAN
File Photo: Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

File Photo: Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday heard the appeal of an ice cream vendor who was handed a three-month rigorous jail sentence by the special magistrate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for setting up his cart at the premises of Faisal Mosque on the state land.

The punishment became the talk of the town when someone posted about it on Twitter. Many people believed it was rather harsh and that the ‘poor’ vendor and his children would suffer.
On Friday, as the court proceedings began, Farmanullah’s lawyer argued that his client had not committed any crime by setting up his cart to earn his livelihood on the state land.
However, the lawyer was reprimanded by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri who asked the lawyer if someone without authorization set up a cart before his house, would it not be considered a crime?
The judge observed that it would still be viewed as a crime. The lawyer held that his client was given a harsh sentence by the special magistrate. To which the judge retorted that there were not only allegations of setting up the cart on the state land but also of extorting money and illegally occupying the land by facilitating other vendors to set up their carts.
The judge maintained that a three-month punishment was not harsh and that the accused should have been given a more severe sentence in the first place.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reminded the lawyer that terrorism-related sections could also be invoked against Farmanullah if extortion charges were pressed.
The lawyer said that charges of extortion were fabricated. The judge responded that no accused had ever confessed before the court that the charges against them were really true.
The lawyer also claimed that his client was not provided a copy of the special magistrate’s order. However, the justice said that objections on the accused petition had been removed and this case is maintainable.
 
Poor guy probably did this to earn bread for his kids for the night, turns out the kids will be without the bread earner for next 3 months. What a joke of the a county we are turning out to be.
 
Heinous deplorable fajar fasaq nahanjaar.

Curse be upon Jahangiri and his Seed. May his ilk be buried alive.

Sab bolen Ameen
 
Give him a warning and let him go.

Throwing him in jail for such a thing when it’s his first time is oppression.
If such a thing lands a poor vendor in jail for 3 months then pdm mafia and dollarkhor generals should be shot on the spot for their encroachment of state land and stealing if the states wealth. But ofc, Pakistan is the country where murders can be forgiven and let off without punishment if their important enough but street vendor gets 3 months in jail simply for probably making an honest mistake of setting up his stall where he wasn’t suppose to.

Countries that have separate law for the elite and the poor NEVER survive.
 
Sayfullah said:
Give him a warning and let him go.

Throwing him in jail for such a thing when it’s his first time is oppression.
If such a thing lands a poor vendor in jail for 3 months then pdm mafia and dollarkhor generals should be shot on the spot for their encroachment of state land and stealing if the states wealth. But ofc, Pakistan is the country where murders can be forgiven and let off without punishment if their important enough but street vendor gets 3 months in jail simply for probably making an honest mistake of setting up his stall where he wasn’t suppose to.

Countries that have separate law for the elite and the poor NEVER survive.
Click to expand...

All he wants is to earn a halal living. Hell bound Jahangiri has no problem with tiktokers twerking away in front of the mosque but has a problem seeing someone earn halal unlike his soon to be whooped arse
 
He has 4 out of 3 children has some disease under constant treatment.
 
Adha Islamabad show room walon nay qabza kia hai, un ko kuch kehne say in sab ki phathti hai aur rerhi walay ko pakar lo.

Although the DC says that he was running a racket, where he took money from other cart sellers for being there.

But in the same sentence, the DC mentions all the other mafias in the city. Imagine, the DC of the federal capital tweeting that there are mafias in the city!

Joke of a country, joke of a system.
 

