Free Business İdea For Pakistan Defence İndustry

Free Business İdea Für Das Pakistan İndustry

How about unmanned/Aİ base defence system consisting of RCWS turrets that can differentiate between friend and foe. İt can be powered by Aİ and Machine learning(I've been looking into taking a course, it's quite fascinating).

@JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) et al the other technical thread folks on PDF.
 
There are hundreds (if not thousands) of people with great ideas in Pakistan. Ideas are not the bottleneck for Pakistan.

When you say "business" idea you need to be thinking of a business. Granted I'm an engineer but I have thought about these things. A business needs a market, it needs a stable source of revenue, and it needs to make a profit at some point. Sarkari idaras will never let you compete with them. They operate on the mentality of "if this guy can make it, so can we. Also shut this guy down because scorty". Furthermore, our military will not buy from you because guess who runs sarkari idaras.

Then you used the word industry. Well there is no industry. A cabal of overstaffed, undermotivated government organizations does not make an industry. And you need government policies to create an industry and we've seen no defence industry policy that was ever implemented (mostly for the reasons I just wrote above).

So sadly, unless theres a conducive environment for defence business in Pakistan, even the greatest of ideas for products are worth nothing. I am not trying to put you down, I have a diary of 100s of ideas like these too. This is just what it is like.
 
IMO, it's not a great idea for AI can be fooled easily.
 
There are people with various talents who contribute in changing the course of their nation. Three of these are most important.

1. Dreamers. Most of the national dreamers are writers - poets, fiction and non-fiction novelists. Sir Allama Iqbal and Chaudhry Rahmet Ali were national dreamers of Pakistan.

Think tanks and brain stormers are the most important category of people who influence in steering the destiny of the nation or organization. They are the one who bring up various ideas, designs, suggestions, proposals, plans and propositions.

2. Strategists. The are the one who identify purpose, missions, goals and objectives to achieve the dreamers' dreams. Statesmen, military and civilian leaderships are the few who are destine to lead the nation or organization.

3. Executioners or implementers are those who implant or execute the process to achieve missions, goals and objectives.

At present, Pakistan lack categories 2 and 3 talent almost in every field.

May Allah subhanahu wataala bless Pakistan with honest, Allah fearing and competent leadership and competent, honest, dutiful and dedicated staff to run this country with good governance and provision of efficient and fair justice regardless of cast and creed.
 
Unless you want to plant chips in all soldiers.
Wont Work, Unless you want to create a no entry zone and anyone who enters say bye bye.
But for system like that to work you need towers who are locked to specific position , you need engineers and supply chain, in terms of Border like Pakistan and Afghanistan it doesn't offer much even with India as they will be easy targets.

Better solution is increase the number of surveillance with unarmed and amred drone patrols with armed it will be flexible offer quicker reaction time, which can save lives. If
Most of Pakistan border has drone and satellite surveillance this can be dump on A.I in regards to tracking it will also lower smuggling .
While Human resource can take action
 
Pakistanis need sasta and cheeni, not a business idea
 
I was reading a one innovative approach being utilised by DARPA’s Strategic Capabilities Office looks at how soldiers in battlefield will make strategic and tactical decisions when seemingly infinite informantion will be available to them through connected swarms of sensors; the challenge being to get soldiers as much information as possible, with as much learning applied to it in the simplest and clearest way. Pilot programs in which soldiers are being trained using machine learning based tactical augmented reality computer games and RCWS turrets Linked together for interoperability, This training solutions simulate complex combat scenarios for which coordination between multiple teams is crucial for success. These solutions range from individual soldier to full-scale joint forces LVC training systems, using advanced modeling, visualization and networking capabilities.

We can say here AI is already disrupting traditional industries, e.g., the once ever-expanding Indian IT industry – addressing 15% of India’s annual exports at U.S. Dollars 100 billion – is now undergoing layoffs; cheap outsourced labor that performs routine tasks for North America (63%), the UK (13% ) and for other European countries (11%), is being eclipsed by the demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, robotic process automation, etc. These technologies require highly advanced skills, and to be competitive the Indian IT firms have to either replace or reskill their workers – both require an AI and big-data ready workforce. This is not only a regional but also a global problem, where there is less need for routine transactional employees.The defence sector faces a similar challenge, where network centric warfare will depend on Systems of Systems, which will be coordinating and communicating in battlefield scenarios via AI and IoT enabled components. Managing these systems and remaining in control of the battlefield will require field commanders who are well versed with technology and military leaders adept at technology governance.This is a new way of informing national security paradigm.
 
Who is going to decide who is friend and who is foe? My friend can be your foe and vice versa. Better leave that decision to the human operating the HUNDRED OF THOUSANDS OF RCWS currently being used on different vehicles
 
I believe Pakistani military machine has a better business idea ?


1696754566569.png
 

