Free Business İdea For Pakistan Defence İndustry

I was reading a one innovative approach being utilised by DARPA’s Strategic Capabilities Office looks at how soldiers in battlefield will make strategic and tactical decisions when seemingly infinite informantion will be available to them through connected swarms of sensors; the challenge being to get soldiers as much information as possible, with as much learning applied to it in the simplest and clearest way. Pilot programs in which soldiers are being trained using machine learning based tactical augmented reality computer games and RCWS turrets Linked together for interoperability, This training solutions simulate complex combat scenarios for which coordination between multiple teams is crucial for success. These solutions range from individual soldier to full-scale joint forces LVC training systems, using advanced modeling, visualization and networking capabilities.



We can say here AI is already disrupting traditional industries, e.g., the once ever-expanding Indian IT industry – addressing 15% of India’s annual exports at U.S. Dollars 100 billion – is now undergoing layoffs; cheap outsourced labor that performs routine tasks for North America (63%), the UK (13% ) and for other European countries (11%), is being eclipsed by the demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, robotic process automation, etc. These technologies require highly advanced skills, and to be competitive the Indian IT firms have to either replace or reskill their workers – both require an AI and big-data ready workforce. This is not only a regional but also a global problem, where there is less need for routine transactional employees.The defence sector faces a similar challenge, where network centric warfare will depend on Systems of Systems, which will be coordinating and communicating in battlefield scenarios via AI and IoT enabled components. Managing these systems and remaining in control of the battlefield will require field commanders who are well versed with technology and military leaders adept at technology governance.This is a new way of informing national security paradigm.