FREE Afghanistan , building 280 KM artificial Canal by own resources

Unlike Retired-Unretired Tola , in Core commander

Who sold Riqo Diq to foreigners
Afghanistan , uses own resources to build Canal 100% Own funds


How many Projects have retired-Un-retired Tola have made ? with own Engineering




Every Project needs 1 billion Loan and foreign company in Pakistan
 
Lets merge Afghanistan and Pakistan and rename it Khorasan
 
Afghanistan has showcased what is possible , even with Sanction they can pull a Mega project off

Where is our Core Commander Project ??

Beyond video making ?


I was watching these videos of Afghanistan , wah Ji wah

Building their country ...


Pakistan need Big Feasibility Pra-JEKET
Army need big FUN-DING 45% in budget



How Stupid is this built Nuclear Power plant , Solar plant , and Dam Projects and Electricity went up ?
Should it not be "Cheaper" ????


Core Commander planning , fite mouh
 
Niyat Saaaf ho , to Allah Barkat deta hai


Afghanistan , and this project is proof

What a difference honest Governance makes
 

