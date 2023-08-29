FREE Afghanistan , building 280 KM artificial Canal by own resources

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Unlike Retired-Unretired Tola , in Core commander
Who sold Riqo Diq to foreigners
Afghanistan , uses own resources to build Canal 100% Own funds
How many Projects have retired-Un-retired Tola have made ? with own Engineering
Every Project needs 1 billion Loan and foreign company in Pakistan
