Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani ‘loot’

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) US short seller Hindenburg Research has rejected Adani Group’s charge that its report was an attack on India, saying a “fraud” cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignored response to key allegations.
Commenting on the 413-page response Adani Group released late on Sunday evening in response to its report, Hindenburg said it believed India was a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future and it was Adani Group which was holding it back through “systematic loot”.

Hindenburg stood by its last week’s report that said its two-year investigation found Adani Group “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

Hindenburg said the response by the conglomerate run by Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani “opened with the sensationalistic claim that we are the ‘Madoffs of Manhattan’.” Adani also claimed we have committed a “flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws.” “Despite Adani’s failure to identify any such laws, this is another serious accusation that we categorically deny,” it said.

Adani Group had on Sunday evening likened the damning allegations levied by Hindenburg to a “calculated attack” on India, its institutions and growth story, saying the allegations are “nothing but a lie”.

It said the report was driven by “an ulterior motive” to “create a false market” to allow the US firm make financial gains by dragging stock prices down. The document is “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive.” “This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors,” it had said questioning the credibility and ethics of Hindenburg.

Hindenburg responded saying Adani Group “predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative.” “Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself,” it said.

“We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.” Stating that a “fraud is fraud even when it’s perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world,” it said Adani’s ‘413-page’ response only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to the report.

“The remainder of the response consisted of 330 pages of court records, along with 53 pages of high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives, such as how it encourages female entrepreneurship and the production of safe vegetables,” it said.

“Our report asked 88 specific questions of Adani Group. In its response, Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of them. Instead, it mainly grouped questions together in categories and provided generalized deflections.” It thereafter went on to reiterate its allegations and how Adani Group has failed to respond to them.

The report by the tiny New York firm that specialises in short selling led to Adani Group losing more than USD 50 billion in market value in just two trading sessions last week and Adani himself losing in excess of USD 20 billion, or about one-fifth of his total fortune.

In the report, Hindenburg called out the conglomerate’s “substantial debt”, which includes pledging shares for loans; that Adani’s brother Vinod “manages a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities” that move billions into group companies without required disclosure; and that its auditor “hardly seems capable of complex audit work”. PTI ANZ ANU ANU

https://theprint.in/economy/fraud-c...nationalism-hindenburg-on-adani-loot/1342397/
 
Yeah so I read the 400+ page “response” by Adani. Now I’m leaning towards Hindenburg. What a whole load of useless drivel, Adani could have done better — the response makes the whole thing look much shadier.
 
Drizzt said:
“We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.” Stating that a “fraud is fraud even when it’s perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world,” it said Adani’s ‘413-page’ response only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to the report.
India is a "vibrant democracy" says Hindenburg while 500 million Bhakts and their government are trying to shush everyone who condemns Adani jee.

Skimming said:
@-=virus=-

How can you say @Drizzt and @jamahir are different persons?
What, you think me and Drizzt are "Doh IP ek jaan" like @Battlion25 and @Titanium100 ? :rofl:
 
FnvHFE_aMAEINhX
 
Skimming said:
@-=virus=-

How can you say @Drizzt and @jamahir are different persons?
Because Jamahir might have million faults but he has always been honest enough to represent himself on his sole account. He doesn't false flag, he doesn't use multi ID(like you) and when he is banned, he waits to get unbanned and comes back with his usual mumbo jumbo on his one and only account..
 
Imran Khan said:
FnvHFE_aMAEINhX
Skimming said:
Modi can provide jobs but not freebie. Anyone who suggests free amenities is a fraud.
See that infographic, Skimming ? Some numbers that changed in a computer in USA reduced the personal money wealth of Adani jee in his accounts in many places but especially in India. From number 3 to number 8, in the blink of an eye. That is why I have been saying that money is an artificial construct which should be abolished. Money wasn't present among early humans and money won't be present in any other civilization in the universe. Only Modi jee and his cohorts love the non-Nature-built anti-human money more than being humane.
 
Valar. said:
Because Jamahir might have million faults but he has always been honest enough to represent himself on his sole account. He doesn't false flag, he doesn't use multi ID(like you) and when he is banned, he waits to get unbanned and comes back with his usual mumbo jumbo on his one and only account..
Lol. Jamahir may be honest in using this forum but his posts are full of dishonesty, double standards and insincerity.
 
jamahir said:
See that infographic, Skimming ? Some numbers that changed in a computer in USA reduced the personal money wealth of Adani jee in his accounts in many places but especially in India. From number 3 to number 8, in the blink of an eye. That is why I have been saying that money is an artificial construct which should be abolished. Money wasn't present among early humans and money won't be present in any other civilization in the universe. Only Modi jee and his cohorts love the non-Nature-built anti-human money more than being humane.
only 3% money is hard cash
97% of global wealth is just numbers in computers . just think if humanity lost electricity all the wealth will be gone with it .everything can go wrong in blink of eye .
 
Skimming said:
Lol. Jamahir may be honest in using this forum but his posts are full of dishonesty, double standards and insincerity.
Then you are welcome to call him in an intelligent discussion.

Imran Khan said:
only 3% money is hard cash
97% of global wealth is just numbers in computers . just think if humanity lost electricity all the wealth will be gone with it .everything can go wrong in blink of eye .
Khan sb. You may not have been reading news since 1950s but we invented long term storage solutions like hard drives. They can save data and it persists without electricity.

On a serious note. I am sure they have some sort of backup or contingency plan. I mean, it's not like they have ever fked up the world economy before, is it?
 
villageidiot said:
Then you are welcome to call him in an intelligent discussion.
Thank you.

villageidiot said:
Khan sb. You may not have been reading news since 1950s but we invented long term storage solutions like hard drives. They can save data and it persists without electricity.
The hard disks may exist to store those numbers but those hard disks won't come of use if money is abolished and this is just like the idol of a god who has been worshiped for having supreme powers but it can be destroyed by the strike of a stone in the hands of a person who doesn't believe in that "supreme" god or is from another culture, or a mosque that is called by desi Muslims and Indonesian Muslims as "House of god" but cannot muster the power to withstand earthquakes and collapses along with the pray'ers inside crushed to death. :)
 
villageidiot said:
Then you are welcome to call him in an intelligent discussion.
Fake socialists don't bother to answer inconvenient questions while typing long replies to convenient ones thus creating a facade of sincerity. How do you deal with such immature person?
 
Imran Khan said:
only 3% money is hard cash
97% of global wealth is just numbers in computers . just think if humanity lost electricity all the wealth will be gone with it .everything can go wrong in blink of eye .
Cash is also not real wealth. Its just paper.
 
One_Nation said:
Cash is also not real wealth. Its just paper.
Correct ! Cash is as much real and necessary as a schooling degree that is obtained after competing for it like dogs with the co-student sitting right beside oneself on the same bench, depicts the true intelligence, wisdom and experiences of a human. :)
 
jamahir said:
See that infographic, Skimming ? Some numbers that changed in a computer in USA reduced the personal money wealth of Adani jee in his accounts in many places but especially in India. From number 3 to number 8, in the blink of an eye. That is why I have been saying that money is an artificial construct which should be abolished. Money wasn't present among early humans and money won't be present in any other civilization in the universe. Only Modi jee and his cohorts love the non-Nature-built anti-human money more than being humane.
Money is like a point system to quantify value of goods and services. History of human beings using cash currency does go back a long time. First, people bartered, making direct deals between two parties of desirable objects. Money makes exchange of goods and services more convenient compared to barter system. Money makes it easier to exchange goods and services by assigning a quantity for a value. You can think more logically with a quantity than with a quality. Also, there are less disputes when dealing with quantity.

file-20170619-28475-4rc2o7.jpg

Chinese shell money from 3,000 years ago.

Even if you try to replace money in its present form, you will in the end arrive at some kind of point based system to resolve disputes and make it convenient. Eventually, that point system will become new form of money. Money evolved with humanity just like language, which is also an artificial construct for exchange of ideas and knowledge.
 

