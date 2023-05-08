What's new

France owns 14 African countries

well america will take it away if france starts to get too close to china! Otherwise nothi8ng will happen!
 
Enigma SIG said:
Do you know someone who barged into their neighbors house, fucked the wife; killed the children just because the neighbor can't seem to run his house properly?
The French are protecting their interests. What are the Africans doing? Why aren't they kicking them out? The white man left and for 50 years they rule their countries nor prosper. They are full of corruption and a tribal mindset. And then it's the "evil French" you guys blame.

Like so many muslim countries who blame the Yahood,when they don't do anything to promote their own interests,but fight each other for the leadership.
 
Foinikas said:
This is beyond retarded, they've literally assassinated/couped any leader that wanted to fix what you've highlighted. Ah screw it, just watch the video he answers all of your "points".
 
and yet France still has no pensions and Paris looks like Bakhmut

I dont understand these Europeans steal so much from Africa why are they still so poor ?
 
Foinikas said:
Spot on. The world is cruel and unfair. The Africans should unite under a common goal and kick out the foreigners who exploit them. The same with Muslim nations. If the west is promoting their culture and values in Muslim states then why don't the Muslim states stand up and defend and promote their culture and values. At the end of the day money and wealth decides people loyalty. The west knows this so are using it to their benefits.
 
PakAlp said:
I remember something. A guy said on greek TV many years ago "Why do we keep blaming the Jews? The Jews are doing their job. They protect their own interests. What are we doing?"
 
Foinikas said:
Ela, Did you watch the video?
That guy is not talking about French monarchy!

It is the progression of slavery as implemented in the world, including Greece!!!
You slave for your masters... an everyday alani has no idea what ails him... how to undo the paradigm. Why don't you fight?
condition though is a bit better... but not much!
Halara.

.....


It is this transfer of wealth, labor and resources... happening seamlessly that has truly enslaved the world.



Narrated Abu Said al-Khudri:

Once Bilal brought Barni (i.e. a kind of dates) to the Prophet and the Prophet asked him, "From where have you brought these?" Bilal replied, "I had some inferior type of dates and exchanged two Sas of it for one Sa of Barni dates in order to give it to the Prophet; to eat." Thereupon the Prophet said, "Beware! Beware! This is definitely Riba (usury)! This is definitely Riba (Usury)! Don't do so, but if you want to buy (a superior kind of dates) sell the inferior dates for money and then buy the superior kind of dates with that money."

Like for like!

Same labor for same reward!
Same pay for Same work!
Paid in like for like!

The transfer of wealth happens in disguise... in short changing the worker, the producer!
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Yeah liberty egalit
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité my *** nothing of the sort.. slave trade still goes on these countries are still slave to France..
 

