France owns 14 African countries

This is direct control. France exploits these people, siphoning their wealth. Several have their real GDPs stagnant for decades.
Do you know someone who barged into their neighbors house, fucked the wife; killed the children just because the neighbor can't seem to run his house properly?Because blacks tried to rule their countries on their own and failed.
Too many problems at home to be unified in focusing on the plight of people in Mother Africa... why is the world so silent on this - esp the black community ?
This is beyond retarded, they've literally assassinated/couped any leader that wanted to fix what you've highlighted. Ah screw it, just watch the video he answers all of your "points".
Like so many muslim countries who blame the Yahood,when they don't do anything to promote their own interests,but fight each other for the leadership.
Right. Ill rape and kill bexause it protects my interests.The French are protecting their interests.
Who rapes and kills? Are you talking about 300-400 years ago?Right. Ill rape and kill bexause it protects my interests.
I remember something. A guy said on greek TV many years ago "Why do we keep blaming the Jews? The Jews are doing their job. They protect their own interests. What are we doing?"Spot on. The world is cruel and unfair. The Africans should unite under a common goal and kick out the foreigners who exploit them. The same with Muslim nations. If the west is promoting their culture and values in Muslim states then why don't the Muslim states stand up and defend and promote their culture and values. At the end of the day money and wealth decides people loyalty. The west knows this so are using it to their benefits.
Yeah liberty egalitThis is direct control. France exploits these people, siphoning their wealth. Several have their real GDPs stagnant for decades.
Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité my *** nothing of the sort.. slave trade still goes on these countries are still slave to France..This is direct control. France exploits these people, siphoning their wealth. Several have their real GDPs stagnant for decades.