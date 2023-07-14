Abdul Rehman Majeed
France and EU highlighted lack of Democracy and Human Rights in India
with request for inclusion in the agenda for a debate on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law
pursuant to Rule 144 of the Rules of Procedure
Željana Zovko, Sven Simon, Tomáš Zdechovský, Ivan Štefanec, Janina Ochojska, Michaela Šojdrová, Vladimír Bilčík, David Lega, Jiří Pospíšil, Andrey Kovatchev, Antonio López-Istúriz White, Inese Vaidere, Seán Kelly
on behalf of the PPE Group
See also joint motion for a resolution RC-B9-0335/2023
Procedure : 2023/2781(RSP)
Document stages in plenary
Document selected :
B9-0345/2023
Texts tabled :
B9-0345/2023
Debates :
Votes :
Texts adopted :
P9_TA(2023)0289
B9‑0345/2023
Motion for a European Parliament resolution on India, the situation in Manipur
(2023/2781(RSP))
The European Parliament,
– having regard to its previous resolution on India,
– having regard to Rule 144 of its Rules of Procedure,
A. whereas the Meiteis are a Hindu group, with a sizeable Christian minority, consisting of 53% of inhabitants of Manipur; whereas the Kukis are a Christian hill tribe consisting of 16% of the state population;
B. whereas, after a high court order was passed directing the state governmet to recommend to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry the granting of Schedule Tribal status to the Meitei community; whereas the status would permit them to acquire land in the hills and ensure an allotment of government jobs; whereas a student-led group, comprised primarily of Kuki marched in protest;
C. whereas the Kukis objected against the Meiteis being classified as a tribe, as they believed that this would further tilt the economic balance in the State in favour of the latter;
D. whereas, since May 3, there have been violent clashes between the ethnic Meitei and Kuki communities, that have left at least 120 people dead, 50,000 displaced and resulted in over 1,700 houses, 250 churches belonging to Meitei Christians, theological institutions, Christian schools and hospitals as well as several temples destroyed;
E. Whereas a religious attack has been effectively carried out, resulting in churches attacked in over 200 Kuki villages with one or multiple churches destroyed, as well as mobs attacking the Catholic Church and its institutions in at least 10 locations;
F. whereas internet service has been cut by the Indian government and travel restrictions introduced;
1. Strongly urges the Indian authorities to continue to employ all necessary measures and exert utmost efforts to promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, to protect religious minorities such as the Christian community of Manipur, and to pre-empt any further escalation;
2. Calls upon the authorities to respond to the situation by conducting a thorough investigation into the underlying causes of the violence and to bring all those responsible to face justice and ensure just compensation for the victims;
3. Recalls that freedom of religion and belief is a fundamental human right, going beyond merely religious aspects, to be always safeguarded by state authorities;
4. Condemns attacks on property protected by law, including churches and schools;
5. Calls on state authorities to champion calm and restraint in order to achieve de-escalation; notes that an undercurrent of religious intolerance towards the Christian minority in Manipur contributes to violence;
6. Calls upon the State to expeditiously reinstate unrestricted access to the internet in the conflict zone, as the current limitations severely hinder the exercise of fundamental rights pertaining to freedom of speech and expression;
7. Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, EU Members States governments, the President, Prime Minister and Parliament of India.
