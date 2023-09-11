What's new

FPT plans $100M investments in US

Ông Trương Gia Bình và các lãnh đạo phái đoàn Mỹ trong Hội nghị Cấp cao Việt Nam - Mỹ. Ảnh: FPT
FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh (R) talks with a U.S. business leader at the Vietnam - U.S. Summit for Innovation and Investment in Hanoi, September 11, 2023. Photo by FPT


FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh announced the investments at the Vietnam - U.S. Summit on Innovation and Investment in Hanoi Monday, adding that its projects will come with a 1,000-strong workforce.

The corporation expects to create more than 3,000 jobs by 2028 and generated revenues of $1 billion in the U.S. market by 2030, Binh said at the summit, held during President Joe Biden's state visit to Vietnam and attended by Vietnam's Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden said the U.S. will cooperate and support Vietnam to seize opportunities in technology, suggesting Vietnam and its businesses continue to promote development in science and technology, innovation, semiconductor industry, green transformation, climate change response and human resources training, and to participate more deeply in regional and global value chains.

FPT established FPT Semiconductor last year with plans to distribute 25 million microchips globally in 2024 and 2025.

FPT plans $100M investments in US - VnExpress International

Tech giant FPT has plans to invest US$100 million into the U.S. market by the end of this year, suggesting that U.S. government help nurture a semiconductor ecosystem in Vietnam.
