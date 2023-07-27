What's new

Foxconn unit proposes second iPhone plant in Karnataka, to invest $1.1 billion

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, which is a major supplier for Apple Inc, has proposed a second manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Monday. The Taiwanese company had previously committed to establishing an electronics manufacturing facility for which it had been granted 300 acres in the IT investment region near Bengaluru international airport in Devanahalli. This facility, which is expected to involve an investment of Rs 13,700 crore ($1.7 billion), will primarily assemble iPhones.

Foxconn's unit, called Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), will set up a second plant of around 100 acres in Tumakuru by investing around $1.1 billion , a government release stated, according to news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the delegates of the subsidiary and its CEO, Brand Cheng on Monday, wherein industries minister MB Patil and IT minister Priyank Kharge were also present.

The second unit will create 14,000 jobs, the release added. “The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself,” it further stated.

The subsidiary manufactures screens, outer coverings and mechanical components needed for phones. In this light, CM Siddaramaiah assured that the state has an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries, and that his government would “take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets”.

"The state is ready to provide full support, offering land required to set up the manufacturing unit, in the 100 acres of land available in the Japanese Industrial Park near (the district headquarters town of) Tumakuru", MB Patil wrote in a tweet

www.hindustantimes.com

Foxconn unit proposes second iPhone plant in Karnataka, to invest ₹8,800 crore

Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple, has proposed a second manufacturing unit in Karnataka, India, which would create 14,000 jobs.
m.timesofindia.com

Foxconn Karnataka: Govt offers additional 100 acres to Foxconn for $1 billion phone parts plant | Bengaluru News - Times of India

The Karnataka government on Monday offered Foxconn, one of the world's largest manufacturers of iPhones, an additional 100 acres of land to set up an
Foxconn unit plans to set up $200 million electronic components plant in Tamil Nadu: Report
1690437990130.png


A subsidiary of Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant, is reportedly planning to invest up to $200 million to set up a plant of electronic components in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII)'s CEO Brand Cheng and other company representatives met last week with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other government officials to discuss the investment in the southern state.

FII has shared a plan with state officials to initially invest $180 million to $200 million in the facility, Reuters said citing sources.

The Taiwan-based company aims to complete the plant by 2024, with further investments expected afterward.

The Foxconn Industrial Internet makes communication, mobile network, and cloud computing equipment.

Foxconn already has a sprawling campus near Chennai where it assembles Apple's iPhones.

Last week, the Karnataka state government in south India said it held talks with FII, which had committed to invest $1.07 billion for a new plant.
www.livemint.com

Foxconn unit plans to set up $200 mn electronic components plant in Tamil Nadu

Foxconn Industrial Internet, a subsidiary of Foxconn, plans to invest up to $200 million to set up an electronic components plant in Chennai, India. The plant is expected to be completed by 2024.
Apple’s manufacturing shift to India hits stumbling blocks

Apple’s manufacturing shift to India hits stumbling blocks Patrick McGee in San Francisco and John Reed in New Delhi FEBRUARY 14 2023 Apple is hitting stumbling blocks in its effort to increase production in India, as the US tech giant faces pressure to cut its manufacturing reliance on...
pdf.defence.pk

The Make in India dream keeps colliding with the Chinese reality

The Make in India dream keeps colliding with the Chinese reality Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:41 PM IST India's Make in India agenda to boost local manufacturing and reduce reliance on China for imports faces several challenges. The solar power industry, for example, illustrates the...
pdf.defence.pk

Arrests as Indian workers ransack iPhone plant over wages

Arrests as Indian workers ransack iPhone plant over wages Published14 hours ago Indian police have arrested more than 100 workers who went on a rampage over claims of unpaid wages at a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory near Bangalore. Footage on social media showed smashed CCTV cameras and glass...
pdf.defence.pk

Forget China: India Is Apple's Most Disappointing Market

Forget China: India Is Apple's Most Disappointing Market Sales of iPhones in the country plunged 50% in 2018. Jan 19, 2019 at 12:36PM n early January, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) warned that its revenue would fall 5% year over year during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to a prior forecast...
pdf.defence.pk

Apple's Indian plant was destroyed

https://ips.ifeng.com/video19.ifeng.com/video09/2020/12/13/p38009900-102-009-111625.mp4?reqtype=tsl&vid=410c710f-51f7-417d-b7b3-ea172bf30c26&uid=0LIuoZ&from=v_Free&pver=vHTML5Player_v2.0.0&sver=&se=&cat=&ptype=&platform=pc&sourceType=h5&dt=1607839376957&gid=0XWIYXZaseY9&sign=e1226c4961bb30f415610...
pdf.defence.pk

Apple’s India production faces quality issues, about 50% of iPhone housings produced rejected

According to a recent Financial Times article, Apple’s quality control rejected 50 per cent of all iPhone covers manufactured in India. The report describes the low yield problem at Tata’s Hosur factory, is based on information provided by former Apple employees. According to four insiders...
Indian Shift Workers Riot Destroyed A Taiwanese Techgiant Contract Factory for Apple

【印度时报报道，台湾纬创苹果代工厂工人因薪资问题发生暴动 - 今日头条】https://m.toutiao.com/is/JVUugQv/
