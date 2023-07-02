Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 28,840
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
A Foxconn shareholder poses for photos after the annual shareholder meeting in New Taipei City, Taiwan May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang
HANOI, June 30 (Reuters) - Foxconn (2354.TW) is set to invest about $250 million in two new projects in Vietnam, including for the production of components for electric vehicles (EVs), the world's largest contract electronics assembler and local authorities said on Friday.
The move confirms Foxconn's global plans to become a player in the EV industry, after having focussed for years on assembling electronic products for Apple (AAPL.O) and other major brands.
Foxconn to invest $250 million to make EV, telecom parts in Vietnam
Foxconn is set to invest about $250 million in two new projects in Vietnam, including for the production of components for electric vehicles (EVs), the world's largest contract electronics assembler and local authorities said on Friday.
www.reuters.com