What's new

Foxconn targets India’s chip scheme after pulling plug on US$19.5 billion JV

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 20, 2019
Messages
1,251
Reaction score
-7
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1689123054255.png

Foxconn is in talks with several local and international partners to make semiconductors in India using mature chip manufacturing technology for products including EVs.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FOXCONN said it intends to apply for incentives under India’s semiconductor production plan, a day after the Taiwanese firm split with Vedanta on a US$19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture.

Foxconn withdrew from the JV with the Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate on Monday (Jul 10), in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chipmaking plans for India.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker said on Tuesday it was working towards applying under India’s Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem, a US$10 billion plan offering incentives of up to 50 per cent of capital costs for semiconductor and display manufacturing projects.


“We have been actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners,” it said in a statement. “Foxconn is committed to India and sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.”

Although Foxconn will start afresh, the Vedanta breakup is a setback for Modi who has made chipmaking a top priority in pursuit of a “new era” in electronics manufacturing and hailed the JV as an “important step” last year.

Foxconn is in talks with several local and international partners to make semiconductors in India using mature chip manufacturing technology for products including EVs, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said, requesting anonymity as the plans are confidential.

 

Similar threads

Vanguard One
India's Vedanta to take over Foxconn chip JV from holding co
Replies
0
Views
35
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
pikkuboss
Foxconn to re-apply for India chipmaking incentives after $19.5 billion JV pullout
Replies
4
Views
78
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
beijingwalker
Foxconn dumps $19.5 bln Vedanta chip plan in blow to India
Replies
10
Views
110
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
Maarkhoor
Foxconn withdraws from $19.5 billion Vedanta chip plan in India
2
Replies
24
Views
224
nahtanbob
N
W
Foxconn, Vedanta plan tech tie-up with STM for semiconductor manufacturing unit in India
Replies
1
Views
372
SeaMermaid
SeaMermaid

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom