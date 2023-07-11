What's new

Foxconn dumps $19.5 bln Vedanta chip plan in blow to India

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,020
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Foxconn dumps $19.5 bln Vedanta chip plan in blow to India​

By Ben Blanchard, Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra
July 11, 20238:32 AM GMT

TAIPEI/BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, it said on Monday, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.

The world's largest contract electronics maker signed a pact with Vedanta last year to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

"Foxconn (2354.TW) has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta," a Foxconn statement said without elaborating on the reasons.''

The company said it had worked with Vedanta for more than a year to bring "a great semiconductor idea to reality", but they had mutually decided to end the joint venture and it will remove its name from an entity that is now fully owned by Vedanta.

Vedanta said it is fully committed to its semiconductor project and had "lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry". "Vedanta has redoubled its efforts" to fulfil Modi's vision, it added in a statement.

A source familiar with the matter said concerns about incentive approval delays by India's government had contributed to Foxconn's decision to pull out of the venture. New Delhi had also raised several questions on the cost estimates provided to request incentives from the government, the source added.

Modi has made chipmaking a top priority for India's economic strategy in pursuit of a "new era" in electronics manufacturing and Foxconn's move represents a blow to his ambitions of luring foreign investors to make chips locally for the first time.

“This deal falling through is definitely a setback for the ‘Make in India’ push,” said Neil Shah, Vice President of research at Counterpoint, adding that it also does not reflect well on Vedanta and "raises eyebrows and doubts for other companies".

Deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Foxconn's decision had "no impact" on India's plans, adding that both companies were "valued investors" in the country.

He said it was not for the government to "get into why or how two private companies choose to partner or choose not to".

'IMPORTANT STEP'

Foxconn is best known for assembling iPhones and other Apple (AAPL.O) products but in recent years it has been expanding into chips to diversify its business.

Most of the world's chip output is limited to a few countries, such as Taiwan, with India a late entrant. The Vedanta-Foxconn venture announced its chipmaking plans in Gujarat last September, with Modi calling the project "an important step" in boosting India's chipmaking ambitions.

But his plan had been slow to take off. Among other problems encountered by the Vedanta-Foxconn project were deadlocked talks to involve European chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STMPA.PA) as a tech partner, Reuters has previously reported.

While Vedanta-Foxconn managed to get STMicro on board for licensing technology, India's government had made clear it wanted the European company to have more "skin in the game", such as a stake in the partnership.

STMicro was not keen on that and the talks remained in limbo, a source has said.

The Indian government has said it remains confident of attracting investors for chipmaking. Micron last month said it will invest up to $825 million in a chip testing and packaging unit, not for manufacturing. With support from India's federal government and the state of Gujarat, the total investment will be $2.75 billion.

India, which expects its semiconductor market to be worth $63 billion by 2026, last year received three applications to set up plants under a $10 billion incentive scheme.

These were from the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and global consortium ISMC, which counts Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) as a tech partner.

The $3 billion ISMC project has stalled, too, owing to Tower being acquired by Intel, while another $3 billion plan by IGSS was also halted because it wanted to re-submit its application.

India has re-invited applications for the incentive scheme from companies.


www.reuters.com

Foxconn dumps $19.5 bln Vedanta chip plan in blow to India

Taiwan's Foxconn has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, it said on Monday, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Indians always count their chicken before they are hatched, they hyped a lot about this project recently in PDF.
 
beijingwalker said:
Indians always count their chicken before they are hatched, they hyped a lot about this project recently in PDF.
Click to expand...
They have been doing that for the last 30-odd years and today India is still the poorest country on the planet except on paper & twitter.
 
beijingwalker said:
Indians always count their chicken before they are hatched, they hyped a lot about this project recently in PDF.
Click to expand...
We weren't hyping it, nor was anyone serious serious about this being successful, yep last years people were hopeful but Foxconn's track record of duping governments regarding semicon fabs has been long.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
We weren't hyping it, nor was anyone serious serious about this being successful, yep last years people were hopeful but Foxconn's track record of duping governments regarding semicon fabs has been long.
Click to expand...
Can you tell me which large foreign company has been able to operate successfully in India for more than 10 years?
 
Last month some Indians here told me that by the end of this decade, half of the Iphone will be made in India
 

Similar threads

W
Foxconn, Vedanta plan tech tie-up with STM for semiconductor manufacturing unit in India
Replies
1
Views
370
SeaMermaid
SeaMermaid
Maarkhoor
Foxconn withdraws from $19.5 billion Vedanta chip plan in India
2
Replies
24
Views
214
nahtanbob
N
Vanguard One
India's Vedanta to take over Foxconn chip JV from holding co
Replies
0
Views
31
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
L
Chips down on India: From Foxconn to TSMC, semiconductor giants are betting big on India
Replies
6
Views
696
Skimming
S
L
Vedanta picks Gujarat for $20-bn semiconductor foray with Foxconn: Report
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Ajamal
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom