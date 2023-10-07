Viet
A new 22-story office for Techcombank HQ has been finished by Foster + Partners in Hanoi, just outside the old city’s historic quarter. Also has a new 21-story office tower in Ho Chi Minh City that was built by the office.
Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: “We are delighted to announce that the first of our two new buildings for Techcombank is now open. The design of the tower emphasizes interconnectivity between the bank’s various departments – and an offset core creates large, open-plan floorplates that allow the company to respond to changing market conditions with ease.”
Foster + Partners completes new buildings for Techcombank in Vietnam
