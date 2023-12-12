Dear Moderators,
This topic is quite different. Don't merge this with other threads.
Forum closure wouldn't have caused sadness had it happened unannounced. But it was thoroughly announced that the forum will be closed. The farewell and tribute threads and posts are worsening the emotion. If it had happened unannounced, it may have caused annoyance or irritation to members but not sadness.
Or are the readers like, "What are you talking about? I don't feel any sadness even now."
Vote in the poll.
