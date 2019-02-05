What's new

Forts of Pakistan

Pakistan has a rich history and there are a number of ancient structures strewn throughout the Land that are a testament to this. These lands have been ruled by Alexander the Great, Maurya, Kushans, Arabs, Afghans, Mughals, British and even the White Huns. It's no wonder that we have remnants of some wonderful historic forts and castles still standing proud! Here are such ancient marvels for you to enjoy.

1. Ramkot Fort
ramkot.jpg



It is an ancient Fort situated in Azad Kashmir besides the Mangla Dam. It is accessible through boat, 13 kilometers away from Dina and 79 kilometers by road from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir through Dadyal village. The Fort is a 30 minute walk from Dadyal. Ramkot Fort stands on the summit of a hill in Mirpur. The chronology of the fort’s construction and even its age remain unanswered questions.


2. Throtchi Castle
throtchi.jpg



Adjoining Gulpur is Throtchi, famous for its castle that was built in 1460. Gulpur is a town in Kotli District, Azad Kashmir. It is located southwest of Kotli City at the junction of the Kotli-Mirpur and Kotli-Rawalpindi road.


3. Baghsar Fort

baghsar.jpg



Baghsar Fort is located in the north of village Bhimber close to a place known as Baghsar. The fort is situated in Samahni Valley near Pakistan-India border. It is famous for containing the intestines of Emperor Jahangir which are buried here.


4. Kalat Fort

kalat-fort.jpg



Kalat Fort, also known as Meeri Fort, is located in Kalat. It was conquered by the Balochis in the late 15th century and later became the seat of the Khan’s of Kalat.
 
5. Mir Chakar’s Fort

mir-chakar.jpg



It lies on the fringes of Sibi. Sibi is a historical city located 163 kms from Quetta. It is named after the great warrior Mir Chakar Khan who defeated the Lashari tribe after what is called the “Thirty Years War”.


6. Skardu Fort

skardu.jpg



Also known as the King of Forts, Skardu Fort is situated in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, at a walking distance of half an hour from the main market, Yadgar Chowk. It’s an excellent example of ancient engineering. An ancient mosque is also present inside the fort.

7. Derawar Fort
darawar.jpg



Derawar Fort is a square shaped fortress in Bahawalpur, Punjab. The fort was constructed by Bhati of Jaisalmer, a Hindu Rajput.


8. Bala Hissar

bala-hisar.jpg



Bala Hissar is situated on a high mound, in the Northwestern corner of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is one of the most historical places of Pakistan. In early 1834 it was renamed as Samir Garh by Sikhs who conquered Peshawar, but the name didn’t last. The Fort is now serving as headquarters of the Frontier Corps since 1949.


9. Kohat Fort
kohat-fort.jpg


This fort was constructed by British government for military usage, on the hilltop, where Alexander camped with his army before marching north. The fort now serves as the headquarters of the IXth division of Pakistan Army. Only the tunnel, which served as the only entrance and the trench surrounding it, are in its original shape.
 
Cant they rebuild those, from the same materials used? Who cares about they people that think it would destroy its heritage. Those people are idiots, forts and castles have been destroyed hundreds of times and rebuilt hundreds of times. Rebuilding/renovation would not destroy its heritage it will preserve it for a hundred more years. @Nilgiri @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Indus Pakistan @Maxpane
 
Nagar Fort
naghar-fort.jpg



Nagar Fort, at Nagar is situated near Chitral Valley, on the way from Chitral to Lowari. It was built on the orders of the then Mehtar of Chitral, Shuja ul Mulk. It was constructed originally as a winter resort for the Mehtar as it is in an area that is relatively warmer than other parts of Chitral.


Attock Fort
attock-fort.jpg



Attock Fort, also known as Attock Qila, is located 80 kilometers from Islamabad. It was built between 1581 and 1583 on Indus River’s bank during the rule of Emperor Akbar the Great.


Rohtas Fort

rohtas-fort.jpg



Rohtas Fort, also known as Qila Rohtas, is an Olympian piece of construction of Muslim military architecture. The Fort is seated near Jhelum city in Punjab. Sher Shah Suri built the strong bastion complex of Rohtas, following his defeat of the Mughal emperor Humayun in 1541.


Chakdara Fort
chakdara-fort.jpg



Chakdara fort is situated in Chakdara town in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was constructed by the Mughals in 1586. The British reconstructed it in 1896, after occupying it the previous year.


The Lahore Fort

lahore-fort.jpg


The Lahore Fort, also known as Shahi Qila was a bastion in the city of Lahore. Lahore Fort is the star attraction of the Old City. It is located in the northwestern corner of the Walled City of Lahore. The present building was constructed during the rule of Akbar between 1556–1605. Shahi Qila was improved by subsequent Mughal, Sikh and British rulers on a regular basis.


Mir Garh Fort

mir-garh.jpg


Mir Garh Fort is situated about 15 kms from Fort Abbas. The fort is made up of mud and has been constantly ignored by the concerned authorities. Its high walls are just waiting for a jolt to fall down and disappear forever.
 
The Kot Diji Fort, formerly known as Fort Ahmedabad, dominates the town of Kot Diji in Khairpur District, Pakistan about 25 miles east of the Indus River at the edge of the Nara-Rajasthan Desert.

12504260223_d3f034b491_b.jpg



kot-diji.jpg





fort-kot-diji-nadeem-khawar.jpg




kot-diji-and-shikarpur-71.jpg
 
Aerial View of Rohtas Fort 16th-century fortress located near the city of Jhelum in the Pakistani province of Punjab.The fortress was built during the reign of the Pashtun king Sher Shah Suri between 1541 and 1548 in order to help subdue the rebellious tribes of the Potohar region of northern Punjab that were loyal to the Mughal crown. The fort is one of the largest and most formidable in the subcontinent.Rohtas Fort was never stormed by force,[2] and has survived remarkably intact.
The fort is known for its large defensive walls, and several monumental gateways. Rohtas Fort was inscribed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1997 for being an "exceptional example of the Muslim military architecture of Central and South Asia


48230425_1927405027375443_3177046210032697344_o.jpg





48355938_1927394280709851_4515626652490792960_o.jpg



48089692_1934569333325679_7814268703842762752_o.jpg
 
1920s: Kohat Fort, Kohat, KP


882021_583106781714404_1322417597_o.png



1910 Lahore Fort

904288_583127021712380_1188256518_o.jpg




1910, Fort Sialkot City

531875_583661924992223_1422891950_n.jpg


1870s: GT Road, Peshawar Fort,


543712_581569018534847_1789145979_n.jpg
 
Ranikot Fort:

Literally known as the Great Wall of Sindh, it’s hard to believe that something people regularly compare to a new wonder of the world lies in the wilderness of interior Sindh. A marvel to behold, Ranikot Fort – the ‘world’s largest fort’ – is one place in Pakistan that falls off the beaten path.

The original purpose and architects of Ranikot Fort are unknown and to this day, has archeologists scratching their heads. Although it was thought to have been built around the 17th century by a myriad of by-gone ancient people, experts believe that the present structures were constructed by the Talpur dynasty in 1812.

2197615-ranikotmin-1586848668-450-640x480.jpg



screen-shot-2020-04-14-at-11.57.44-am-1586847588.png



The fort is huge, connecting several bleak mountains. Two of the gates are crossed diagonally by the Sann River. Speaking of, a passage through one of the canyons brings you to a secret rain-stream area, which is also a life-line to the Gabol villagers residing inside the fort.

But more awaits, because just three or four kilometres down the track is Paryun Jo Talao – or Pool of Fairies. The pool is quite deep in a few places, but it’s a refreshing spectacle amidst the harsh, dry terrain.


But what is Ranikot Fort exactly? Why was it built? And by whom?

Well, it’s almost like the walls are guarding its ancient secrets. It’s hard to believe that Ranikot Fort is still on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, because its grandeur is surely unlike other fort, stretching for 32 kilometres, spreading out like wings across Kirthar Hills.
 
The Fort Shabqadar, Charsadda, 1897-98 (c).

1659279763201.png



Shankargarh (Shabqadar) Fort, The area of Shabqadar was previously known as “Sikho Dheri”, because of the large Sikh settlement in this region. The word “Sikho” used to refer to Sikhs and the “Dheri” to the huge mud mound (Dher) that existed here. It is situated at 35 km from Peshawar in the North-West direction.

In 1835, under the order of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, to secure the Western regions of the Indian Sub-continent, a fort was built here, which was name “Shankargarh”. As reference, the Jamrud Fort, in the East from Peshawar was later built by the Sikhs in 1836 in 54 days.

The Shankargarh Fort was designed by a man named Tota Ram. During the attack on Peshawar by Dost Mohammad Khan of Afghanistan in 1837, the Sikhs defended the region from the forts of Shankargarh (Shabqadar) and Jamrud in Khyber Pass.

1868, artist description..


1659280640033.png
 
Sindh..RaniKot Fort, (The Great Wall of Sindh)

Founded: 1812 CE
Talpur Dynasty
Length: 31 Km
North of Hyderabad, Jamshoro


1662663706550.png





1662663864273.png





1662663733418.png





1662663818211.png





1662663841337.png
 

