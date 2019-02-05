Forts of Pakistan

Nagar Fort

Attock Fort

Rohtas Fort



Chakdara Fort

The Lahore Fort



Mir Garh Fort



Nagar Fort, at Nagar is situated near Chitral Valley, on the way from Chitral to Lowari. It was built on the orders of the then Mehtar of Chitral, Shuja ul Mulk. It was constructed originally as a winter resort for the Mehtar as it is in an area that is relatively warmer than other parts of Chitral.Attock Fort, also known as Attock Qila, is located 80 kilometers from Islamabad. It was built between 1581 and 1583 on Indus River’s bank during the rule of Emperor Akbar the Great.Rohtas Fort, also known as Qila Rohtas, is an Olympian piece of construction of Muslim military architecture. The Fort is seated near Jhelum city in Punjab. Sher Shah Suri built the strong bastion complex of Rohtas, following his defeat of the Mughal emperor Humayun in 1541.Chakdara fort is situated in Chakdara town in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was constructed by the Mughals in 1586. The British reconstructed it in 1896, after occupying it the previous year.The Lahore Fort, also known as Shahi Qila was a bastion in the city of Lahore. Lahore Fort is the star attraction of the Old City. It is located in the northwestern corner of the Walled City of Lahore. The present building was constructed during the rule of Akbar between 1556–1605. Shahi Qila was improved by subsequent Mughal, Sikh and British rulers on a regular basis.Mir Garh Fort is situated about 15 kms from Fort Abbas. The fort is made up of mud and has been constantly ignored by the concerned authorities. Its high walls are just waiting for a jolt to fall down and disappear forever.