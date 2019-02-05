Forts of Pakistan

ghazi52
Pakistan has a rich history and there are a number of ancient structures strewn throughout the Land that are a testament to this. These lands have been ruled by Alexander the Great, Maurya, Kushans, Arabs, Afghans, Mughals, British and even the White Huns. It's no wonder that we have remnants of some wonderful historic forts and castles still standing proud! Here are such ancient marvels for you to enjoy.
1. Ramkot Fort
It is an ancient Fort situated in Azad Kashmir besides the Mangla Dam. It is accessible through boat, 13 kilometers away from Dina and 79 kilometers by road from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir through Dadyal village. The Fort is a 30 minute walk from Dadyal. Ramkot Fort stands on the summit of a hill in Mirpur. The chronology of the fort’s construction and even its age remain unanswered questions.
2. Throtchi Castle
Adjoining Gulpur is Throtchi, famous for its castle that was built in 1460. Gulpur is a town in Kotli District, Azad Kashmir. It is located southwest of Kotli City at the junction of the Kotli-Mirpur and Kotli-Rawalpindi road.
3. Baghsar Fort
Baghsar Fort is located in the north of village Bhimber close to a place known as Baghsar. The fort is situated in Samahni Valley near Pakistan-India border. It is famous for containing the intestines of Emperor Jahangir which are buried here.
4. Kalat Fort
Kalat Fort, also known as Meeri Fort, is located in Kalat. It was conquered by the Balochis in the late 15th century and later became the seat of the Khan’s of Kalat.
