What's new

Former Premier Li Keqiang died

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 4, 2020
Messages
5,015
Reaction score
-25
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, aged 68, just 10 months after retiring from a decade of office during which his star had dimmed.

Once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender, Li was sidelined in recent years by President Xi Jinping, who tightened his grip on power and steered the world's second-largest economy in a more statist direction.

The elite Peking University-educated economist was seen as a supporter of a more liberal market economy but had to bend to Xi's preference for more state control.

"Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on Oct. 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at ten minutes past midnight on Oct. 27," state broadcaster CCTV reported. An obituary will be published later, it said.

Li was premier and head of China's cabinet under Xi for a decade until stepping down in March.

"No matter how the international winds and clouds change, China will unswervingly expand its opening up." Li said at his last public appearance in a press conference in March. "The Yangtze River and the Yellow River will not flow backwards."

He was born in Anhui province in eastern China, a poor farming area where his father was an official and where he was sent to toil in the fields during the Cultural Revolution.

He memorably said in 2020 that 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of $140 per month, sparking a wider debate on poverty and income inequality.


1698369394596.png

www.reuters.com

China ex-Premier Li Keqiang, sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies at 68

China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, aged 68, just 10 months after retiring from a decade of office during which his star had dimmed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
These days Communist Youth League ceased to be fast lane for party top leadership -- unlike the past.

During the Shanghai clique and Communist Youth League era, I am shock so many subversive elements went up CCTV and start lying against CPC. Mao was ridicule all over China internet.
 
Deng say let small group of people prosper first so that they can bootstrap others.

But when a small group of people become oligarch, they will leech the states and impoverish the rest.

In order to implement Deng mandate, there is often a need of violence.

CPC in past history, never bulge on state violence against the rich and against elite CPC members.
 
Song Hong said:
Deng say let small group of people prosper first so that they can bootstrap others.

But when a small group of people become oligarch, they will leech the states and impoverish the rest.

In order to implement Deng mandate, there is often a need of violence.

CPC in past history, never bulge on state violence against the rich and against elite CPC members.
Click to expand...
game of thrones

u win or u die
 
This is the price to pay if you want the elite to subordinate to state rather than state to subordinate to elites.

The state and elites is suppose to protect the people against elites themselves.
 
Song Hong said:
This is the price to pay if you want the elite to subordinate to state rather than state to subordinate to elites.

The state and elites is suppose to protect the people against elites themselves.
Click to expand...
??

that’s what the 2nd amendment is for

you would be retarded to trust govt or elites to defend ur interests
 
CIA Mole said:
??

that’s what the 2nd amendment is for

you would be retarded to trust govt or elites to defend ur interests
Click to expand...

If not government then who?

Democracy or press?

In all past history, government despite all flaws, are the best institution that protects people against the predatory elites.
 
Song Hong said:
If not government then who?

Democracy or press?

In all past history, government despite all flaws, are the best institution that protects people against the predatory elites.
Click to expand...
u dont know 2nd amendment?
 
Song Hong said:
If not government then who?

Democracy or press?

In all past history, government despite all flaws, are the best institution that protects people against the predatory elites.
Click to expand...
You have the wrong understanding of history, young one. Either that or you been reading the wrong books. Approved by the Party, perhaps?

Historically speaking, the government have been the best exploiter and abuser of the people. Bar none. There can be no elites unless and until the government approves of such a class. In a society, there will always be those who are smarter, more energetic, more ambitious, and more willing to compromise. The government recognizes this and always works to employ these exceptional people in some ways. This collusion inevitably create what we call 'the elites'. They are 'elites' BECAUSE they are exceptional AND they have governmental protection.

Based on what you said, do not ever accuse anyone of being brainwashed again. :frown:
 
Strong central government = order.

Feudal states with different powerful people in different regions vying for power = chaos.

This has been truth both in East and West.
 
REhorror said:
Strong central government = order.

Feudal states with different powerful people in different regions vying for power = chaos.

This has been truth both in East and West.
Click to expand...
and all these governments eventually fell along with the tremendous suffering they caused

USSR and Nazis should be a constant reminder of that
 

Similar threads

Viet
China's defence minister, not seen in weeks, skipped Vietnam meet
Replies
0
Views
158
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Tesla rival Li Auto breaks sales record for the sixth month amid healthy EV demand in China
Replies
2
Views
90
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
BYD, Li Auto break sales records again as pent-up demand for EVs benefits top Chinese marques
Replies
4
Views
206
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Menthol
Baidu CEO Robin Li says more than 70 AI models already released in China
Replies
0
Views
128
Menthol
Menthol
B
Football: Former China coach Li Tie under investigation
Replies
3
Views
522
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom