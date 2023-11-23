What's new

Former Obama adviser arrested by NYPD, faces hate crime charges after halal cart confrontation

https://abc7ny.com/halal-cart-confrontation-former-obama-adviser-harassment/14092785/

Context:

A former Obama administration adviser was taken into police custody Wednesday and faces hate crime charges after a confrontation at a halal cart in Manhattan was caught on camera, police say.
Stuart Seldowitz lives around the corner from the halal cart. Several videos captured the former diplomat allegedly harassing the vendor about his Egyptian roots and Islamic faith. Seldowitz was fired from his work with lobbying and communications firm Gotham Government Relations.
A hate crime investigation was opened by the NYPD after Seldowitz was filmed allegedly harassing a food cart vendor on the Upper East Side.
He was taken into custody on Wednesday and now faces one count of aggravated harassment of race or religion and four counts of stalking as a hate crime. All of the charges are considered misdemeanors.
just show what kind of Satanic evil and devil worshippers exists in the US government

who actually enjoy killing kids and even celebrates it

only reason he was arrested was because they want to show they are human

its a illusion

all of them are the devils

these are the people who will follow the Dajjal
 
It is pr show, he will go out on bail and get some stupid sanction from court at best case.
Meanwhile, he secured job from zios backers
 

